SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

The comedy explores a 25-year love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year.

Cherished by audiences and critics alike both in America and abroad, Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a 25-year love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year.

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and most of all, the personal changes that impact the lovers during that quarter century. Full of zippy dialogue, keen observations, hilarious visuals (the clothes! the hair!), and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing uproariously one moment and wiping away tears the next.

David Ellenstein directed married actors Katie MacNichol and Bruce Turk on North Coast Rep's mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under the SAG New Media Agreement. The actors are wed to each other, adding a layer of intimacy to the story. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett and costumes by Elisa Benzoni and Hair/Wigs by Peter Herman. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show. Settle into a cozy spot and surrender to the buoyant charms of SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR.

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR will stream on Showtix4U.com October 21 through November 15. Tickets are $34 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org.

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You