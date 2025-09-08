Robert Montano's SMALL to Have West Coast Premiere at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe has revealed the cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of SMALL, written and performed by Drama Desk Nominee Robert Montano (Off Broadway’s SMALL – Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance) and directed by Jessi D. Hill (Off Broadway’s Open). From racing horses at Belmont Park to dancing on Broadway stages, Montano brings his own breathtaking career to life onstage. Performances begin September 27 and run through October 19, 2025, with the opening on Thursday, October 2 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Bobby from Long Island is a small kid with a big dream. Bullied since childhood, his small stature finally wins him respect and success on the racetrack as a jockey. But when his body begins to grow, his dreams seem to slip away, and he must decide how far he’ll go to hold on to glory.

“The intimacy of our wonderful Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre has made it a very hospitable home for wonderful work by gifted actor/writers in solo shows,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Robert Montano’s SMALLis the latest in that hugely entertaining line. Make no mistake: despite its title, this is a big show, about a big life. Montano’s remarkable journey took him from the stalls at the racetrack to the Winner’s Circle as a jockey, and then, improbably but thrillingly, to Broadway. He’s managed to distill all the drama, craziness, and excitement of his wild life into a theatrical entertainment as gripping and joyful as any I’ve seen. SMALL is theatre that makes us boggle at the great variety of the human experience, and I love it. I know our audiences will, too.”

