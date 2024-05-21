Review: NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT, MANAGEMENT AND ECONOMIC STABILITY BOARD MEMBERS at MOXIE Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the title may suggest, “Notes on Killing Seven Oversight Management and Economic Stability Board Members” now playing at Moxie Theatre is not afraid to go big. The play is boldly ambitious, mixing political points, Latin surrealism, and drag in this one-act playing through May 26th at Moxie Theatre.

The play opens with Lolita (Christine Carmela) who has arrived at the Wall Street PROMESA office armed with a gun and is first met by the Receptionist (William BJ Robinson). Lolita immediately faints. The Receptionist quickly hides the gun and wakes Lolita to find out why she is there. As Lolita explains her desire to assassinate the seven board members, an act she thinks will help liberate Puerto Rico the Receptionist offers to help Lolita prep for her murderous meeting since as evidenced by her fainting, Lolita isn't ready to go in there yet.

Next thing Lolita knows the Receptionist is transforming into a persona-shifting, politically astute Cheshire cat, purposefully questioning, confusing, and challenging Lolita and her plans. Appearing as each board member for Lolita to confront and kill, the Receptionist is seemingly immortal and fluid as each moment requires.

Carmela is dynamic as avenging angel Lolita, and as the absurdism builds finds many moments of humor as she reacts to the seemingly never-ending parade of board members. Robinson is best as the main Receptionist, who feels more like a magical everyman engaging Lolita in conversation.

Is this a reality? A fever dream? Is this ambiguous relationship between Lolita and the Receptionist destined to repeat itself for eternity? What happens once Lolita is allowed to go through that door and confront the board?

Director Andréa Agosto keeps the ideas of authenticity and extricating oneself from repeating old ideas from oppressors of what and who you are at the forefront. But it’s a tough balancing act and not enough to keep the play from feeling like it’s going to fly off the rails

Scenic design by Reiko Huffman adds to the untethered feeling of the play, with pastel office walls, in unique shapes - it is an office and yet not. Lighting by Nayeli Bailey and sound design by Miki Vale work with the set to enhance the feeling of an absurdist reality.

The play written by Mara Vélez Meléndez is a bit overzealous and can feel unwieldy as it tries to explore a variety of things at the same time. Puerto Rican Independence and the PROMESA board (a real US oversight board with seven members assigned to manage the debt and spending of the island) is a substantial enough topic to explore on its own. Introducing the parallels to PR’s national identity, with individual gender fluidity, and who gets to decide what is best for others (island or individual), everything starts to feel murky and buckle under its ideas. Though the real board does have seven members, having all seven make an appearance doesn’t add any additional clarity or substance to the arguments in the play.

“Notes on Killing Seven Oversight Management and Economic Stability Board Members” has many ideas, all worth exploring, but this play feels like too much and too little all at the same time.

How To Get Tickets

“Notes on Killing Seven Oversight Management and Economic Stability Board Members” now playing at Moxie Theatre through June 2nd. For ticket and show time information go to www.moxietheatre.com



Photo Credit: Photo by Daren Scott Christine Carmela and William BJ Robinson in “Notes on Killing Seven Oversight Management and Economic Stability Board Members”

Comments