Poway OnStage Launches Virtual Field Trip Series

These field trips are grant-supported and offered free-of-charge.

A screen shot from Poway OnStage's Virtual Field Trip series. Poway OnStage is proud to announce the launch of a Virtual Field Trip Series, online programming designed to keep children connected to the Arts while distance learning. These field trips are grant-supported and offered free-of-charge to San Diego County Schools and homeschooled students.



"With students distance learning in record numbers, our Virtual Field Trip series provides turn-key experiences in music and the Arts," said Michael Rennie, President and CEO of Poway OnStage. "We think parents, teachers and students will love the playful interactivity of our Virtual Field Trips while gaining valuable knowledge and experiences with world-class performers."



Each Virtual Field Trip is designed to be:

Self-paced

Turn-key

Aligned with VAPA standards

Offered FREE of CHARGE (grant supported)

Virtual Field Trips include:

A virtual tour of the Poway Center for the Performing Arts

A pre-recorded performance

VAPA extension activities

Sign up is required at www.PowayOnStage.org/FieldTrips

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You