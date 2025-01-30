Photos: Maggie Lacey, Steve Kazee, and More in APPROPRIATE at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe is presenting the San Diego premiere of Appropriate by Tony Award-winning playwright and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Get a first look at photos here!

The cast of Appropriate includes Daniel Dale as Rhys, Brynn Gauthier as River, Steve Kazee as Bo, Maggie Lacey as Toni, Serena Parrish as Cassie, Daniel Petzold as Franz, Christopher Smyres as Ainsley, Daniel Smyres as Ainsley, and Sarah Stiles as Rachael.

Appropriate understudies include Dylan August, Madi Goff, Chris Hathaway, Conner Keef, Jonathan Lorenz, Wendy Waddell, and Shalyn Welch.

The comic drama, which is a searing and bitingly funny portrait of family, history, and legacy, plays on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park, to February 23, 2025.

The estranged siblings of the Lafayette family gather to settle their late father’s Arkansas estate. Amid the clutter they uncover a shocking relic, forcing them to confront long-buried secrets and decades of resentment. As tensions boil over and the cicadas roar, the family faces unsettling truths about their past and how it has shaped them.

