Photos: Get A First Look At The Old Globe's Production of ENGLISH

On stage from January 27 to February 25, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, February. 1.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

Get a first look at San Diego's Old Globe's production of English. Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize, the Obie Award, and the Lucille Lortel Award, the play is written by Sanaz Toossi (Playwrights Horizons’ Wish You Were Here, Amazon Original’s A League of Their Own) and is directed by Arya Shahi (PigPen Theatre Co.). 

English plays at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, from January 27 to February 18, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, February. 1.

In a classroom near Tehran, four adult students prepare for an English proficiency exam. They each have a reason for being there: a chance at opportunity, access, or a new calling. But as they bond over this new way to express themselves, they also grapple with the lives they must leave behind. 

The cast for English includes Mary Apick as Roya (Beneath the Veil, Dead End), Ari Derambakhsh as Goli (Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s English, Twelfth Night at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London), Tara Grammy as Elham (Mahmoud – New York City Fringe, Best Solo Performance; A Simple Wedding), Pooya Mohseni as Marjan (Ensemble Studio Theatre’s The Good Muslim, Baltimore Center Stage’s The White Snake), and Joe Joseph as Omid (Broadway’s The Kite Runner, Broadway’s The Band’s Visit). 

Also, joining Toossi and Shahi as part of the creative team for the Globe’s production of Englishare Sadra Tehrani (Scenic Design), Afsaneh Aayani (Costume Design), Amanda Zieve (Lighting Design), Megumi Katayama (Sound Design), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Chandra R.M. Anthenill (Production Stage Manager).

Ticket prices for English start at $33 and go on sale Friday, January 5. Performances for the four-week limited engagement run January 27 – February 25, 2024, with the official press opening on Thursday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m.

Photos: Rich Soublet II

Mary Apick, Ari Derambakhsh, Pooya Mohseni, Tara Grammy, and Joe Joseph in The Old Globe's production of English

Pooya Mohseni, Tara Grammy, Ari Derambakhsh, Joe Joseph, and Mary Apick in The Old Globe's production of English

Joe Joseph, Tara Grammy, and Pooya Mohseni in The Old Globe's production of English

Ari Derambakhsh, Pooya Mohseni, Joe Joseph, and Tara Grammy in The Old Globe's production of English

Tara Grammy and Pooya Mohseni in The Old Globe's production of English

Joe Joseph, Pooya Mohseni, and Mary Apick in The Old Globe's production of English

Joe Joseph and Pooya Mohseni in The Old Globe's production of English

Mary Apick and Ari Derambakhsh in The Old Globe's production of English

Tara Grammy and Ari Derambakhsh in The Old Globe's production of English




