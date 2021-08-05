Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe

pixeltracker

Illyria is a society in limbo, held captive by loss. Until a sea-drenched stranger arrives and unexpectedly unleashes the chaotic and transformative power of love.

Aug. 5, 2021  

Shakespeare's comedy of mistaken identity, music and the madness of love, Twelfth Night, finds new life in the Globe Theatre for the Summer 2021 season.

Wild, surprising, fierce and funny, this fiery new production is directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes and is infused with the mesmeric nostalgia and soulful music of the world of Americana.

Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream will be created and performed by the same ensemble.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Twelfth Night

Michelle Terry

Nadine Higgin

Twelfth Night

Twelfth Night

Twelfth Night

Michelle Terry

Michelle Terry

Michelle Terry

Victoria Elliott

Victoria Elliott

Nadine Higgins, George Fouracres

Shona Babayemi

Nadine Higgin

Michelle Terry

Victoria Elliott

Michelle Terry

Michelle Terry

Brian Dick


