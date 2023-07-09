Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of BOTTLE SHOCK! The Musical At CCAE Theatricals

Performances run July 7-23, 2023 at the Center Theatre at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Get a first look at the World Premiere production of Bottle Shock! The Musical opening tonight at CCAE Theatricals at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Who’s ready for a little love, fermentation, and rock ’n roll? CCAE Theatricals presents the final show in their 2022/23 Season, the world premiere of Bottle Shock! The Musical. See production photos from the production below!

Bottle Shock! The Musical, by Charles Vincent Burwell & James D Sasser, directed by J. Scott Lapp (Witnesses, 2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding New Musical & Direction) running July 7-23, 2023 at the Center Theatre at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido. Tickets are on sale now and are priced $40-$85. To purchase by phone, call 1(800) 988-4253 or online at Click Here.

1976. Before Napa was famous for grapes, a small group of California underdogs took on the establishment. The world of wine would never be the same. Based on the incredible true story of The Judgment of Paris, Bottle Shock! The Musical is a tale about love, fermentation, and the spirit of rock ’n roll.

The world premiere features music & lyrics by Charles Vincent Burwell (Bottle Shock! The Musical, By Georges!, Cubamor) with book, lyrics & additional music by James D Sasser (Looking for Christmas, Bottle Shock! The Musical, By Georges!, Cubamor). The production will be directed by J. Scott Lapp (West End’s The Prince of Egypt, Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Broadway’s Bonnie & Clyde) with musical direction by Vadim Feichtner (Broadway’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos), and choreography by Toranika Washington.

Bottle Shock! The Musical is based on the movie Bottle Shock; story by Ross Schwartz & Lannette Pabon and Jody Savin & Randall Miller; screenplay by Jody Savin & Randall Miller and Ross Schwartz. The movie starred Alan Rickman, Bill Pullman, Chris Pine, Rachel Taylor, Freddy Rodriguez, Eliza Dushku, and remains one of the top streamed wine-centric films of all time.

The World Premiere cast will star Louis Pardo* (Musical Theater West’s An American In Paris, Hair at the Hollywood Bowl) as Steven Spurrier; T.J. Mannix* (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, All My Children, One Life to Live, As the World Turns) as Jim Barrett; Patrick Ortiz* (NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Unbreakable Jimmy Schmidt; Broadway’s West Side Story, Mamma Mia!) as Gustavo Brambilla; Will Riddle (Buddy Holly in the Buddy Holly Story, Staring into Nothing, Elsewhere) as Bo Barrett; Emma Degerstedt* (Off-Broadway: Desperate Measures, Smokey Joe’s Cafe revival; The Little Mermaid at The Muny) as Samantha Fulton; Taylor Renee Henderson (TV: Fresh, Fried and Crispy, Finding Magic Mike; Home of the Brave, Under Construction, Ojo at La Jolla Playhouse) as “Jo” Fagnani. The ensemble features Michael Cavinder* (National/International Tours); Libby Johnston (Liesl in the New Zealand Tour of The Sound of Music); Chase Lowary (The Light in the Piazza, CCAE Theatricals; Man 2 in Songs for a New World, Teatro San Diego); Jonah Meyer (Cabaret, 35MM, Beauty & The Beast, The Little Mermaid); Joey Miceli (NY: Tess, a new Musical, Dave Malloy and Krista Knight’s Don’t Stop Me); Ariel Silvana Murillo (Newsies, 3D Theatricals; Grease, Mary Poppins at Saddleback College); Kelly Prendergast (Cabaret, Cygnet; Ride the Cyclone, McCarter Theatre Center); Maybelle Shimizu (Bull in a China Shop, Diversionary; As Bees in Honey Drown, Onstage Playhouse) S Rii as Swing Ensemble; and Katherine Paladichuk as Swing Ensemble. *All appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity.

As part of each performance, an immersive wine tasting will happen on stage before each performance. Audience members will have the chance to compare iconic California and French wines, inspired by the historic Judgment of Paris event.

The design and creative team includes J. Scott Lapp, director; Vadim Feichtner, musical direction; Toranika Washington, choreography & intimacy direction; Taylor Peckham, orchestrations; Jo Winiarski, scenic design; Zach Blane, lighting design; Janet Pitcher, costume design; Jon Fredette, sound design; Peter Herman, hair & wig design; Holly Lapp, props master; Nathan Mendez; fight direction; Kate Thorvick & Lexi Deleon; assistant stage manager; Kira Vine*, production stage manager; and Lindsay Brooks, casting.

BOTTLE SHOCK! The Musical Directed by J. Scott Lapp; July 7 - 23, 2023; Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido; 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025; Event URL: Click Here Tickets: $40 - $85 | Add Ons: Local Winery Tasting $20 | Judgement of Paris $50 | VIP Onstage $100 • Preview Performances: July 7 at 7:30pm and July 8 at 2:00pm • Press Opening: Saturday, July 8 at 7:30pm • Evening Performances: Fridays-Saturdays, July 15/17/20/21/22 at 7:30pm • Matinee Performances: Friday-Saturdays-Sundays, July 9/14/15/16/22/23 at 2:00pm.

Photo Credit: Karli Cadel

Will Riddle (Bo Barrett) & Emma Degerstedt (Samantha Fulton)

T.J. Mannix (Jim Barrett) & Patrick Ortiz (Gustavo Brambilla)

Taylor Renee Henderson (Jo Fagnani) and the Company of Bottle Shock!

Libby Johnston, Kelly Prendergast, Jonah Meyer, Joey Miceli, Maybelle Shimizu, Chase Lowary & S RII

T.J. Mannix (Jim Barrett), Louis Pardo (Steven Spurrier) & Patrick Ortiz (Gustavo Brambilla)

Will Riddle (Bo Barrett)

Emma Degerstedt (Samantha Fulton)

The Company of Bottle Shock!

Patrick Ortiz (Gustavo Brambilla) & The Company of Bottle Shock!

Louis Pardo (Steven Spurrier) & The Company of Bottle Shock!




