Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Anton Chekhov’s beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Anton Chekhov's beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale.

With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.

David Ellenstein directs Richard Baird,* Ted Barton,* Michael Louis Cusimano,* Amanda Evans,* Jackson Goldberg,* Sofia Jean Gomez,* Katie MacNichol,* Riley Osburn, Michael Raver,* James Thomas Snyder, James Sutorius,* Katie Tang,* John Tessmer, and Bruce Turk.* Christopher M. Williams* is the Stage Manager; Matt Fitzgerald is the Assistant Stage Manager. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Rachel Hengst (Props Design), and Evan Eason (Sound Design).

THE CHERRY ORCHARD previews begin Wednesday, March 8. Opening Night on Saturday, March 11, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through April 2. There will be a talkback with the director and actors on Friday, March 31. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, March 22, at 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $57 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $63; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $68; Sun Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: Ken Jacques

Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
Bruce Turk, Riley Osburn, Katie MacNichol, Amanda Evans, Michael Raver and Richard Baird

Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
Katie MacNichol, Michael Raver, Sofia Jean Gomez, Ted Barton

Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
Richard Baird, Katie MacNichol, Bruce Turk, Ted Barton, Sofia Jean Gomez, Amanda Evans, Riley Osburn and Katy Tang

Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
Sofia Jean Gomez, Michael Louis Cusimano, Katy Tang and Jackson Goldberg

Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
Bruce Turk, Katie MacNichol

Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
Bruce Turk, Richard Baird and Katie MacNichol




NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose Playhouse Photo
NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose Playhouse
From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes the 12-time Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Initial Projects for 2023 WOW Festival Featuring Theatre, Dan Photo
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Initial Projects for 2023 WOW Festival Featuring Theatre, Dance, Music & More
La Jolla Playhouse has announced the initial projects for its 2023 Without Walls (WOW) Festival of immersive and site-inspired work.
Palo Alto Players Announces 2023 Gala Fundraiser Be Our Guest Photo
Palo Alto Players Announces 2023 Gala Fundraiser 'Be Our Guest'
Palo Alto Players, the first theatre company on the Peninsula, will hold its annual gala fundraiser “Be Our Guest” on Saturday, April 1, 2023 6-9 pm, at the Oshman Family JCC Cultural Arts Hall in Palo Alto, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303.
Heartbeat Of Mexico Festival Call For Artists Photo
Heartbeat Of Mexico Festival Call For Artists
The free family-friendly community festival of Mexican music and dance, art and culture, food and Folklórico returns to Orange on Sunday afternoon, June 4, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Trinity Theatre NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Set to Begin This MonthTrinity Theatre NEW WORKS FESTIVAL Set to Begin This Month
March 7, 2023

Trinity Theatre Company continues their 11th Grown Up Stage (GUS) season under the guidance of Artistic Director, Sean Boyd with their first New Works Festival.
Arts In Education Month & Missoula Children's Theatre Presents RUMPELSTILTSKINArts In Education Month & Missoula Children's Theatre Presents RUMPELSTILTSKIN
March 6, 2023

Poway Onstage will work closely with Poway Unified School District to provide creative programs that broaden children's knowledge of the performing arts, thereby enhancing their academic, social, and intellectual growth.
Photos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory TheatrePhotos: First Look At Chekhov's THE CHERRY ORCHARD At North Coast Repertory Theatre
March 6, 2023

First look photos! With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, THE CHERRY ORCHARD remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.
NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose PlayhouseNATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Premieres at San Jose Playhouse
March 6, 2023

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes the 12-time Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Initial Projects for 2023 WOW Festival Featuring Theatre, Dance, Music & MoreLa Jolla Playhouse Announces Initial Projects for 2023 WOW Festival Featuring Theatre, Dance, Music & More
March 2, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the initial projects for its 2023 Without Walls (WOW) Festival of immersive and site-inspired work.
share