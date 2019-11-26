Photo Flast: First Look At The West Coast Premiere of EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW
San Diego has a new show for its Christmas stocking with this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told.
All the traditional elements of Dickens's A Christmas Carol are intact-including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future-but with a comic local twist! Audiences of all ages will cheer Ebenezer Scrooge's rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter-all set in "wintery" San Diego!
Cast includes Robert Joy (Ebenezer Scrooge), Orville Mendoza (Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Charles, Mr. Fezzi, etc.), Dan Rosales (Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, etc.), Cathryn Wake (Prudence Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, etc.), Jacque Wilke (Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, etc.)
For more information visit TheOldGlobe.org.
Photo Credit: Jim Cox
Cathryn Wake with Robert Joy
Orville Mendoza, Robert Joy, Jacque Wilke, Cathryn Wake, and Dan Rosales
Dan Rosales, Jacque Wilke, Orville Mendoza, Robert Joy
Robert Joye, Jacque Wilke, Dan Rosales, and Orville Mendoza
Dan Rosales, Jacque Wilke, Robert Joy, Cathryn Wake, and Orville Mendoza
Jacque Wilke, Dan Rosales, and Robert Joy
Cathryn Wake, Robert Joy, Orville Mendoza Jacque Wilke, and Dan Rosales
Cathryn Wake, Jacque Wilke, Robert Joy, Orville Mendoza, and Dan Rosales.