Photo Flast: First Look At The West Coast Premiere of EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW

San Diego has a new show for its Christmas stocking with this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told.

All the traditional elements of Dickens's A Christmas Carol are intact-including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future-but with a comic local twist! Audiences of all ages will cheer Ebenezer Scrooge's rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter-all set in "wintery" San Diego!



Cast includes Robert Joy (Ebenezer Scrooge), Orville Mendoza (Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Charles, Mr. Fezzi, etc.), Dan Rosales (Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, etc.), Cathryn Wake (Prudence Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, etc.), Jacque Wilke (Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, etc.)

For more information visit TheOldGlobe.org.





