Photo Flash: The Old Globe Presents THE GODS OF COMEDY
Daphne and Ralph are young classics professors who have just made a discovery that's sure to turn them into academic superstars. But something goes disastrously wrong, and Daphne cries out in a panic, "Save me, gods of ancient Greece!"...and the gods actually appear!
The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball deities encounters the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers, and conspicuous consumption. Two-time Olivier Award-winning comic playwright Ken Ludwig, who delighted Globe audiences with Robin Hood! and Baskerville, brings us a knockabout world premiere with laughs that are simply divine.
Photo Credit: Jim Cox
George Psomas as Aristide and Keira Naughton as Dean Trickett
Jessie Cannizzaro as Thalia, Jevon McFerrin as Ralph, Steffanie Leigh as Brooklyn, Brad Oscar as Dionysus, and Shay Vawn as Daphne
Brad Oscar as Dionysus and Jessie Cannizzaro
Shay Vawn as Daphne, George Psomas, Brad Oscar as Dionysus, and Jessie Cannizzaro
Shay Vawn as Daphne and Jevon McFerrin as Ralph
Brad Oscar as Dionysus, Jessie Cannizzaro as Thalia, and Shay Vawn as Daphne