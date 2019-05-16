Photo Flash: The Old Globe Presents THE GODS OF COMEDY

Daphne and Ralph are young classics professors who have just made a discovery that's sure to turn them into academic superstars. But something goes disastrously wrong, and Daphne cries out in a panic, "Save me, gods of ancient Greece!"...and the gods actually appear!

The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball deities encounters the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers, and conspicuous consumption. Two-time Olivier Award-winning comic playwright Ken Ludwig, who delighted Globe audiences with Robin Hood! and Baskerville, brings us a knockabout world premiere with laughs that are simply divine.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox





