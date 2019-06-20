Photo Flash: The Old Globe Presents Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT

Jun. 20, 2019  

The Old Globe presents As You Like it, the Bard's fabulously charming romantic comedy, whose heroine is one of his most remarkable creations. The magical forest of Arden is the play's famous setting, where a gallery of eccentric characters comes together to find love, fortune, redemption...and themselves.

Banished from the court by her deceitful and treacherous uncle, Rosalind disguises herself as a boy, not knowing that the man she loves, also on the run, is behind the next tree. Bucolic Balboa Park is the ideal spot for Shakespeare's enticing tale of mistaken identity, heartfelt romance, and the endearing fumbles and foibles of love.

Visit www.theoldglobe.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox.



Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Comes to North Coast Rep Theatre School
  • Photo Flash: PUFFS OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC At PowPAC Theatre
  • The Old Globe Announces Lineup For George L. Stevens Senior Center's Annual Juneteenth Celebration
  • Moonlight Stage Productions Announces 40th Anniversary Season
  • Photo Flash: Moonlight Stage Productions Presents THE PRODUCERS
  • Write Out Loud Receives $15,000 NEA Grant

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup