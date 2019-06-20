Photo Flash: The Old Globe Presents Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT

The Old Globe presents As You Like it, the Bard's fabulously charming romantic comedy, whose heroine is one of his most remarkable creations. The magical forest of Arden is the play's famous setting, where a gallery of eccentric characters comes together to find love, fortune, redemption...and themselves.

Banished from the court by her deceitful and treacherous uncle, Rosalind disguises herself as a boy, not knowing that the man she loves, also on the run, is behind the next tree. Bucolic Balboa Park is the ideal spot for Shakespeare's enticing tale of mistaken identity, heartfelt romance, and the endearing fumbles and foibles of love.

Visit www.theoldglobe.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You