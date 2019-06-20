Photo Flash: The Old Globe Presents Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT
The Old Globe presents As You Like it, the Bard's fabulously charming romantic comedy, whose heroine is one of his most remarkable creations. The magical forest of Arden is the play's famous setting, where a gallery of eccentric characters comes together to find love, fortune, redemption...and themselves.
Banished from the court by her deceitful and treacherous uncle, Rosalind disguises herself as a boy, not knowing that the man she loves, also on the run, is behind the next tree. Bucolic Balboa Park is the ideal spot for Shakespeare's enticing tale of mistaken identity, heartfelt romance, and the endearing fumbles and foibles of love.
Photo Credit: Jim Cox.
Meredith Garretson, Vincent Randazzo, and Nikki Massoud
Meredith Garretson, Jon Orsini, and Nikki Massoud
Jersten Seraile, Jared Van Heel, and Cornell Womack
Meredith Garretson, Nikki Massoud, and Cornell Womack
Meredith Garretson, Jon Orsini, and Nikki Massoud
The cast of As You Like It,
Meredith Garretson and Nikki Massoud
Meredith Garretson, Vincent Randazzo, and Nikki Massoud
Mark H. Dold and Cornell Womack with the cast of As You Like It
Meredith Garretson, Nikki Massoud, and Jon Orsini
Jon Orsini, Meredith Garretson, Morgan Taylor, and Mason Conrad
Mark H. Dold and Cornell Womack with the cast of As You Like It
Meredith Garretson and Jon Orsini
Meredith Garretson, Nikki Massoud, and Aubrey Deeker Hernandez
Vincent Randazzo and Yadira Correa