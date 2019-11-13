Photo Flash: Meet The Cast of SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW At The Old Globe

Meet the cast of the West Coast premiere of Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show at The Old Globe, a hilarious family-friendly Scrooge parody set in San Diego.

Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, it is written by Gordon Greenberg (the Globe's The Heart of Rock & Roll and Working, London's Guys and Dolls and Barnum) and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen, The Curious Case of the Curse of Count Dracula!), and directed by Greenberg. Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show begins performances November 23, 2019 and runs through December 29 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Preview performances run November 23-25, with opening night on Tuesday, November 26. Single tickets are on sale now, starting at $30.00, and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or at the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.



San Diego has a new show for its Christmas stocking with this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. All the traditional elements of Dickens's A Christmas Carol are intact-including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future-but with a comic local twist! Audiences of all ages will cheer Ebenezer Scrooge's rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music and laughter-all set in "wintery" San Diego!



The cast includes Broadway veteran Robert Joy as Ebenezer Scrooge (the Globe's Twelfth Night, Shakespeare Theatre Company's King Charles III, and Socrates, Girl from the North Country, and Head of Passes at The Public Theater, "CSI: NY"); Orville Mendoza as Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Charles, Mr. Fezzi, etc. (the Globe's The Heart of Rock & Roll, The Wiz and The Orphan of Zhao at La Jolla Playhouse, Broadway's Peter and the Starcatcher and Pacific Overtures); Dan Rosales as Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, etc. (Off Broadway's Dogman and Spamilton playing Lin-Manuel Miranda-New York, London, and national tour); Cathryn Wake as Prudence Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, etc. (Broadway's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Off Broadway's The Other Josh Cohen, The Fantasticks, and The Hello Girls); and Jacque Wilke as Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, etc. (extensive local credits include Pride and Prejudice at Cygnet Theatre Company, Craig Noel Award winner for Honky at San Diego Repertory Theatre, Yoke and The Car Plays at La Jolla Playhouse).



The creative team includes Adam Koch (Scenic Design; extensive regional credits include immersive outdoor Carousel, Miss Saigon, and Titanic, Dreamgirls in Seoul), David Israel Reynoso (Costume Design; Obie Award winner for Punchdrunk's Sleep No More in New York and Shanghai, the Globe's As You Like It, The Tempest, The Wanderers, and many more), Amanda Zieve (Lighting Design; the Globe's Tiny Beautiful Things, Native Gardens, The Wanderers, and Rich Girl, Put Your House in Order at La Jolla Playhouse), Bart Fasbender (Sound Design; Broadway's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Soft Power at The Public Theater, The Other Josh Cohen Off Broadway), Orville Mendoza (Music Director), David Huber (Dialect Coach), Tara Rubin Casting (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Jim Cox.





