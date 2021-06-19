Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Virtual OC Premiere Of Chance Theater's SWEAT

 Sweat will be available online June 20 - July 18. 

Jun. 19, 2021  

The virtual production of the Chance Theater's OC premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Sweat will be available online June 20 - July 18.

Get a first look in the photos below!

Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage' Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay true to themselves and each other. Please note, this show contains adult language and subject material.

For tickets and information, visit www.ChanceTheater.com or call (888) 455-4212.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chance Theater

Dalia Vosylius and Estelle

Darrin Hickok and Jozben Barrett

Dalia Vosylius, Scott Sheldon, Rey Pulice, and Estelle

Cary J. Thompson, Scott Sheldon, and Rey Pulice

Elijah Rashad Reed and Estelle

Estelle and Marlene Galán

Rey Pulice and Dalia Vosylius

Darrin Hickok, Scott Sheldon, and Elijah Rashad Reed


