Photo Flash: First Look at FUN HOME, Playing At Chance Theater Through March 1st

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, opens its 22nd season with Fun Home, the brilliant, groundbreaking 2013 musical based on the intensely personal graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Written by Jeanine Tesori (music) and Lisa Kron (book and lyrics), with direction by Marya Mazor and music direction by Lex Leigh, running February 8 to March 1 on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

The 2013 musical is based on Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic, a 2006 graphic memoir by American cartoonist Alison Bechdel, author of the comic strip "Dykes to Watch Out For." Both stage musical and graphic novel chronicle Bechdel's childhood and youth in rural Pennsylvania, and focus on her complex relationship with her brilliant but enigmatic father while addressing themes of sexual orientation, gender roles, suicide, emotional abuse, dysfunctional family life and the role literature plays in helping people understand themselves and those in their family. The story is related through a series of non-linear vignettes connected by narration provided by the character representing Allison Bechdel as an adult as she looks back on her life.

NOTE: Fun Home contains adult language, themes and content. Not recommended for those under the age of 13.

In 2009, Obie Award-winning playwright Lisa Kron wrote the book and lyrics and Tony Award-nominated composer Jeanine Tesori created the music for the adaptation of Alison Bechdel's 2006 "graphic memoir." The show was developed through an Ojai Playwrights Conference workshop, then further workshopped in 2012 at Sundance Theatre Lab and The Public Theater's Public Lab. The show premiered Off-Broadway in September, 2013 at The Public Theater, where it enjoyed multiple extensions to its run. Directed by Sam Gold, the production was called "the first mainstream musical about a young lesbian."

The piece was a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical, the Obie Award for Musical Theater, and the Off-Broadway Alliance Award. The Broadway production opened in April, 2015, and earned a dozen nominations for the 69th Tony Awards, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Following 582 regular performances on Broadway, the show's national tour, which included Orange County's Segerstrom Center, began in October, 2016.

Call (888) 455-4212 or visit www.ChanceTheater.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Doug Catiller, True Image Studio

Holly Reichert and Ron Hastings

Ketino Christopher and Madelyn Velazquez-Heywood

Christopher Patow, Holly Reichert, Reese Hewitt, Ron Hastings, Jennifer Richardson, and Ashlee Espinosa

Ashlee Espinosa

Holly Reichert, Reese Hewitt, and Christopher Pato

Jennifer Richardson, Ashlee Espinosa, Holly Reichert, and Ron Hastings

Ashlee Espinosa and Holly Reichert

Ketino Christopher and Ron Hastings





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You