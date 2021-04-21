Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand

Starring versatile actor Jake Broder.

Apr. 21, 2021  

North Coast Rep continues its ambitious foray into "new" theatre with the production of EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH, co-written by Artistic Director David Ellenstein and Marc Silver.

In a brilliant solo performance, versatile actor Jake Broder, as a seemingly ordinary man, Hank, takes audiences on an imaginative journey that is punctuated by the inimitable wit and wisdom of his lifelong idol, Albert Einstein. Along the way, Hank explores a vast array of topics, from the sublime to the mysterious, to the dark moments, and to the mundane annoyances of everyday life. Funny, fanciful, probing and poignant, this play first debuted at North Coast Rep in 2005

David Ellenstein directed Jake Broder on North Coast Rep's mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under Actors' Equity Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, costumes by Elisa Benzoni, and Prop Design Philip Korth, Wig by Peter Herman and Stage Manager, Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed the show. Book your tickets now for a trip that you won't soon forget.

EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH will stream on Showtix4U.com on demand from April 28 to May 23, 2021. Tickets are $35 - $54 and can be purchased at northcoastrep.org.

Photos: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand

Photos: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand

Photos: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand

Photos: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand

Photos: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand

Photos: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand

Photos: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand

Photos: EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH At North Coast Repertory Theatre Streaming on Demand


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Sticker
Beltress T-Shirt
Stage Manager T-Shirt

Related Articles View More San Diego Stories
BWW Review: HOMECOMING: A MEDITATION ON THE NATURAL WORLD from TurnKey Theatre Photo

BWW Review: HOMECOMING: A MEDITATION ON THE NATURAL WORLD from TurnKey Theatre

Rising Stars Series BWW Interview: Katie Turner And JArrian Wade talk about creating HOMEC Photo

Rising Stars Series BWW Interview: Katie Turner And J'Arrian Wade talk about creating HOMECOMING: A MEDITATION ON THE NATURAL WORLD at TurnKey Theatre

16th Annual San Diego Student Shakespeare Festival to Streaming April 24 Photo

16th Annual San Diego Student Shakespeare Festival to Streaming April 24

La Jolla Playhouse Announces Leadership for New Department of Learning and Engagement Photo

La Jolla Playhouse Announces Leadership for New Department of Learning and Engagement


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • The Hungarian National Ballet Presents DON JUAN
  • Academy Award Nominee Sally Kirkland To Lead Masterclass In Belgrade For New International Acting Program TIAS
  • The Hungarian National Ballet Presents Its First Online Premiere: THE FLAMES OF PARIS