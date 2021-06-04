Palo Alto Players Will Celebrate 90th Anniversary With Hybrid Gala Fundraiser WELCOME HOME This Month

Palo Alto Players, the first theatre company on the Peninsula, celebrates its 90th Anniversary with its first-ever hybrid gala fundraiser on Sunday, June 27th at 5pm PT, live in-person at the Lucie Stern Theater and simultaneously streamed online to audiences worldwide.

The one-night-only event titled "Welcome Home" will mark Palo Alto Players first return to the Lucie Stern Theater since the pandemic and will honor the company's legacy and future with special performances by local artists, inspiring tributes, a first look at the 2021-22 season lineup, opportunities to 'Fund The Future', an exciting online auction, and more! Following current indoor performance COVID-19 protocol and to ensure the best possible online theatrical experience, a limited number of in-person tickets ($90/person) and livestream tickets ($50/household) are available to this event at paplayers.org or by calling 650.329.0891.

"We are thrilled to finally be able to welcome the community back home to the Lucie Stern Theater for the first time in 15 months to commemorate a Palo Alto Players milestone and honor its past, present, and future. Our visionary team is creating a hybrid event that can be experienced in-person or simulcast to your living room as we begin our post-pandemic reopening and recovery," said Managing Director Elizabeth Santana. "It has been a challenging year, but we have been honored to serve the community the entire time and are excited to look to the future, as we celebrate our collective resilience and the power of the arts to heal and bring us back together. So, whether you join us in the Lucie Stern Theater or online from anywhere, we can't wait to welcome you home!"

Palo Alto Players' 90th Anniversary Gala Fundraiser begins at 5pm PT on Sunday, June 27th, with a pre-show champagne toast in the Lucie Stern Patio at 4:30pm PT (or join the virtual lobby for an online toast). The online auction will open on Sunday, June 20th and close at 9pm PT on Sunday, June 27th. Palo Alto Players will follow all health and safety protocols in the State of California's COVID-19 Industry Guidance for Indoor Seated Live Events and Performances. In-person attendees must wear face coverings and show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours to enter the theater.

Leading up to the momentous anniversary gala event on June 27th, Palo Alto Players is celebrating throughout the month of June with three virtual gatherings for the community. Join in the fun for a game & trivia night with Drunk Broadway's Joey McDaniel on June 10th, a Players-Peninsula Center Stage Years (PCS) reunion on June 17th hosted by former PCS Artistic Director Dennis Lickteig, and a virtual cabaret featuring the next generation of Players' performers on June 24th. All virtual gatherings are at 7pm PT and are free and open to the public. Sign up or drop in at paplayers.org.

In-person tickets ($90/person - limited quantity) or online livestream ($50/household) tickets for Palo Alto Players' first-ever hybrid event are on sale now and include the June 27th gala event, access to the online auction, a commemorative gift, plus automatic access to three virtual gatherings hosted throughout the month of June. A portion of the ticket is tax deductible. All net proceeds from the gala fundraiser will directly support Palo Alto Players' return to live theater by honoring financial commitments to local artists and technicians, sustaining staff and infrastructure, and investing in new technology to create more hybrid theatre experiences in the upcoming season. To reserve a ticket to the June 27th event or sign up for any of the free virtual gatherings, visit paplayers.org or call 650.329.0891.

Palo Alto Players gratefully acknowledges the local businesses and community leaders making this 90th anniversary celebration possible. (Sponsors as of June 1, 2021). Theatre Angels: Jessica Christie and Aidan Begg; Keith and Robin Goldberg; Kristen and Felix Lo; Patty McGuigan; Premier Properties; Dana Tom and Nancy Kawakita; Innovators: George Crow; Palo Alto Players: The Next Generation Virtual Gathering Sponsors: Scott Solomon and Milton Rodríguez; Wine Sponsor: Grocery Outlet Palo Alto; Media Sponsor: Palo Alto Weekly. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting Managing Director Elizabeth Santana at esantana@paplayers.org.

For more information about the event, visit paplayers.org/event/90th-gala-welcomehome or for up-to-the-minute information, follow Palo Alto Players on Twitter @PaloAltoPlayers or twitter.com/PaloAltoPlayers, Instagram @PaloAltoPlayers, and Facebook at facebook.com/PaloAltoPlayers.