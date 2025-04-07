OnWord Theatre To Present HILLARY AND CLINTON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OnWord Theatre has announced its first fully staged, full-length production: Hillary and Clinton by Lucas Hnath, a San Diego Premiere, marking a major milestone for the company under the direction of Marti Gobel, a San Diego Native and Producing Artistic Director of OnWord Theatre.

The celebrated director, actor, and teaching artist who just closed Diversionary Theatre's We Are Continuous is looking to make waves in her hometown by staging Hillary and Clinton in the penthouse suite of the Alma Hotel. Audiences will join the Clintons in their hotel room to witness firsthand 90 minutes of their viciously witty debates, creating an immersive theatrical experience unlike any other in the city.

A sharp, thought-provoking, and purposeful reimagining of political history, Hillary and Clinton transports audiences to an alternate universe during the 2008 Democratic primary. The dark comedy delves into the intricate personal power dynamics of a woman named Hillary, who is struggling to salvage her faltering presidential campaign while navigating the ever-present influence of her husband, Bill. With Hnath's signature wit and keen insight, the story explores balance, ambition, and marriage within the context of a high-stakes political world that eerily, slightly resembles our own.

"With Hillary and Clinton, we are presenting a deeply human story in an intimate and immersive setting that invites audiences to feel part of the action. The penthouse of the Alma Hotel offers the perfect backdrop for this ambitious production," says Gobel. "In the wake of the recent landscape shift of our political arena, I find this play incredibly relevant. The play begs the question, "what if?", as it concerns the leadership of this country. I am particularly drawn to pieces where the ending is known but the details of the journey to that end are fluid and offer a platform for wild imagination."

The innovative staging of Hillary and Clinton reflects OnWord Theatre's mission to push the boundaries of traditional theatre in San Diego. By utilizing unconventional spaces and incorporating immersive elements, the company aims to offer audiences an experience that extends beyond the stage.

In a time filled with so many political 'what-ifs,' Hillary and Clinton offers a glimpse at one possible alternate reality-one where different choices might have led to different outcomes. Or perhaps not? As the play reminds us, no matter the parallel universe, some dynamics of power, ambition, and relationships remain stubbornly the same.

Hillary and Clinton runs April 4-19 with all performances taking place at the Alma Hotel. Tickets for Hillary and Clinton are on sale now. Given the unique and intimate nature of this immersive production, seating is limited. For more information, visit OnWordTheatre.com or follow @OnWordTheatre on social media.

