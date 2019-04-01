North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Tuesday Night Comics

Apr. 1, 2019  

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them.

The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC...RATED R

FEATURING:
Mark Christopher Lawrence
Shawn Rohlf
Robert G Lee
Mike Kadir
Erik Rivera

Happy Hour @ 6:30pm With $3 Beers And Free Appetizers. North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, Ca 92075. Schedule: April 30, 2019 At 7:30pm. Prices: $27. Discounts: Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 Off Admission. Box Office: (858) 481-1055 Or Www.northcoastrep.org



