North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents DESPERATE MEASURES

DESPERATE MEASURES previews begin Wednesday, January 12.

Jan. 2, 2022  

North Coast Repertory Theatre gallops into the New Year with a witty, wild musical comedy that takes Shakespeare's Measure for Measure and shakes it up. Set in the Wild West, this is a rollicking romantic musical that manages to address law and order, justice and hypocrisy. Loaded with laughs and toe-tapping music, DESPERATE MEASURES inspired The New York Times to brand it "...wonderful, delightful...such a hoot!" Buy tickets now for this Grade A musical before it pulls up stakes and leaves town.

Christopher Williams directs Michael Louis Cusimano,* Rusty Ferracane,* Samantha Duval, Rudy Martinez Jo Garcia-Reger, and Elijah Rock,* on North Coast Rep's mainstage. Craig Bohmler is the Musical Director and keyboardist. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett, Light Design by Matt Novotny, Sound & Projection Design Aaron Rumley, Sound Mixer by Joseph Butler, Costumes by Elisa Benzoni, Prop Design by Philip Korth and Peter Herman Hair & Wig Design. Jill Gorrie Rovatsos is the choreographer. Musicians: Dan Sankey (Vioin/Mandolin), Nikko Nobleza (Guitar, Banjo, and Mandolin) & Scott Harvester (Bass). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

DESPERATE MEASURES previews begin Wednesday, January 12. Opening Night on Saturday, January 15, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm; Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm; Friday (Jan. 14), Wednesday (Feb. 2), Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm; Sundays at 7pm through February 6. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $57, Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $63; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $68; Sun Night - $60. There will be a talkback with actors and director on Jan. 21 after the performance. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.


