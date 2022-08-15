Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

North Coast Repertory Theatre Kicks Off 41st Season with ANNABELLA IN JULY

This comedic fantasy transforms a ski resort during the off-season into a strangely magical environment of self-discovery.

Aug. 15, 2022  

The World Premiere of ANNABELLA IN JULY inaugurates North Coast Repertory Theatre's eclectic Season 41, starting September 7.

Penned by Richard Strand of last season's smash-hit, Ben Butler, this comedic fantasy transforms a ski resort during the off-season into a strangely magical environment of self-discovery.

This funny and insightful new work poses questions of identity and perception that will have audiences laughing out loud, while simultaneously examining the hopes and dreams of their own lives. Buy your tickets now for this joyous night at the theatre.

David Ellenstein directs Louis Lotorto,* Jacquelyn Ritz,* Leilani Smith,* Bruce Turk,* and Catalina Zelles in ANNABELLA IN JULY. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Renetta Lloyd (Costume Design), Aaron Rumley (Sound & Projections) Cindy Rumley (Prop Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design) and Kris Danford (Dialect Coach). Heather Bennett* is the Stage Manager.

ANNABELLA IN JULY previews begin Wednesday, September 7. Opening Night on Saturday, September 10, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, September 16, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through October 2. Two performances has just been added on Friday, September 9th at 2pm and Wednesday, September 28, at 2pm. (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.





