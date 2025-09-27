New Village Arts announces upcoming production of Jonathan Larson's RENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Village Arts announced an upcoming production of Jonathan Larson's Rent, to run on the Ray Charles Stage at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad Village from October 31 through December 24.

The show will be in previews from October 31 through November 7, officially opening on November 8.

The cast includes Van Angelo (Collins), Josh Bradford (Roger), Xavier J. Bush (Angel), Lena Ceja (Mimi), Shannon McCarthy (Maureen), Eboni Muse (Joanne), Juwan Stanford (Benny), and Brennen Winspear (Mark). The ensemble includes Shelby Garza, Griffin Hanson, Tyler Martinez, and Emelysse Paez, each also in an understudy role. Additional swings are Maya Efrat and Tommy Tran.

"I feel compelled to tell the story of RENT because it’s not just a period piece," said Winspear. "It’s a mirror. It shows us the beauty and heartbreak of living authentically in a world that isn’t always kind. It’s a story of people who choose love, creation, community, and hope."

With a book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, Rent will be directed by Kym Pappas, with music direction by Elena Correia and choreography by Tamara Rodriguez.

"Rent is not passive theatre; it requires an act of participation from its audience," said Pappas. "It is intimate and urgent and demands presence. In these very uncertain and demanding times, it is my hope that it will remind us all to see beyond our differences... to reach out to each other and find community... and choose love, even when it all feels impossible. RENT reminds us that together is the only way we’re going to survive."

Additional creatives include Nathan Waits (stage manager), Christopher Scott Murillo (scenic designer), Carter Vickers (props designer), Jess Morreno Caycho (Costume Designer), Curtis Mueller (lighting designer), Jordan Gray (sound designer), Amber St. James (wig designer & show consultant), Joel Castellaw (cultural consultant), Kandance Crystal (intimacy director), Jeruel Canda (assistant stage manager), Jacob Alvarez-Alaba (rehearsal accompanist), Marcus Rico (sound engineer), Elijah Howlett (videographer), Jonah Gercke (video editor), Marykate Reeves-Hoche (costume assistant), Zachary Elliott (scenic painter), and Greg Ertel (master carpenter).

"Rent reminds us all how important it is to lean on our community during difficult times," said Bradford. "As well as not waiting for tomorrow, but instead taking advantage of today."

