New Village Arts Returns For A Summer Of Outdoor Music And Theatre At The Flower Fields At Carlsbad Ranch

New Village Arts (NVA), North County's cultural hub, returns for the second year in residence at the world-famous The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch from June 3 - August 14, 2022.

The month of June features concert events with beloved San Diego-based bands. July brings a dance- and song-filled musical theatre performance of Leonard Bernstein's New York, and in August the World Premiere of The Mechanicals by Aleta Barthell will feature NVA's actors with neurodiversity. All events take place at The Flower Fields with beautiful outdoor settings for an al fresco theatrical experience unlike any other.

Starting June 3, NVA is proud to host a music series featuring some of the finest San Diego-based musicians and bands. Berkley Hart kicks things off with their award-winning tunes on June 3. On June 9th We The Commas return to The Flower Fields after their sold-out performance last year. On June 12, NVA will host world-famous wordsmith Richard Lederer with "An Afternoon of Language and Laughter" in the afternoon. Later that day, NVA partners with the San Diego Black Artist Collective to present a performance by the Martin Luther King Jr Community Choir San Diego in celebration of the start of the week of Juneteenth. The music season continues on June 19 with Nathan James and Fiona Boyes, two blues guitar virtuosos sharing the stage and concludes on June 23 with San Diego's resident pop performers, The Morning Room and My Name is Chapel.

For the month of July, New Village Arts will present Leonard Bernstein'S NEW YORK, a musical review conceived by Broadway conductor Rob Fisher, celebrating the genius of Leonard Bernstein and featuring songs from WEST SIDE STORY, ON THE TOWN, WONDERFUL TOWN and many more. NVA's Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner will direct what she calls "a love letter to NYC". "Leonard Bernstein'S NEW YORK is the perfect summer show, full of beautiful music, inspiring choreography, and musical comedy. We are pleased that as Bradley Cooper (a fellow graduate of The Actors Studio Drama School) is filming his Bernstein biopic MAESTRO in New York, we'll bring a little of the genius's work to San Diego." She's joined by Van Angelo as Music Director and Jenna Ingrassia- Knox as Choreographer. The show features the "San Diego Dancer of the Decade" Trevor Rex and Johnisa Breault in showstopping dance numbers and heartwarming songs with a live jazz trio accompanying them. Leonard Bernstein'S NEW YORK will preview June 29 and 30, open July 1 and run through July 31.

August brings NVA's award-winning and highly acclaimed summer production featuring actors with neurodiversity in a World Premiere production written by Aleta Barthell and directed by Samantha Ginn. THE MECHANICALS is inspired by the characters putting on a play in Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM. This is the fifth year of this program celebrating artists with neurodiversity and shows will take place on August 12, 14 and 15.

More information can be found at newvillagearts.org or by calling (760) 433- 3245.