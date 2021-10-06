New Village Arts Announces 2021–22 Season Featuring Two World Premieres

New Village Arts is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the announcement of a season of plays that includes two world premieres, and a residency at Oceanside Theatre Company while the renovation of its home theatre in the heart of Carlsbad Village is completed.

The 20th Anniversary Season includes two world premieres, beginning in November 2021 with 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS, a new holiday musical written by prominent San Diego arts leader and playwright Dea Hurston and devised by Frankie Alicea-Ford, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, Milena (Sellers) Phillips, and Dea Hurston, centering on the family holiday experience in a humorous and touching way. The other world premiere, DESERT ROCK GARDEN, marks the 80th anniversary of the creation of the Japanese-American internment camps, telling the story of a young orphan and an older immigrant who forge a friendship in the Topaz Relocation Center during World War II. A co-production with Oceanside Theatre Company of a musical to be announced soon and the beloved classic SINGIN' IN THE RAIN round out the season.

Two of the four plays will be presented at Oceanside Theatre Company, where New Village Arts is in residence while its home theatre, at 2787 State Street in Carlsbad Village, is undergoing an extensive renovation funded by THE NEXT STAGE, a $2.5 million fundraising campaign with major support from The Conrad Prebys Foundation and The Sahm Family Foundation.

"What an honor and a thrill it is to announce our 20th Anniversary Season after this very long year and a half being away from our indoor home," says Kristianne Kurner, founder and executive artistic director. "Like everyone else, we've spent the last year reflecting on the past and looking forward to the future. For over 20 years, New Village Arts has been presenting theater that has surprised, entertained and enlivened our community. And our future is brighter than ever."

Details, subscriptions and tickets: www.newvillagearts.org.

New Village Arts 20th Anniversary Season 2021-22

1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS

WORLD PREMIERE HOLIDAY MUSICAL

Previews: November 19-26, 2021

Performances: November 27-December 26, 2021

Venue: New Village Arts, 2787 State Street, Carlsbad

Written by Dea Hurston

Created and Devised by Frankie Alicea-Ford, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, Milena (Sellers) Phillips, and Dea Hurston

Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg

Original Music by Milena (Sellers) Phillips

Music Adaptation and Direction by John-Mark McGaha

Dorothy Black invites you to join her and her family for Christmas Eve at 1222 Oceanfront. The festive evening features all family traditions including an abundance of delicious food, dancing, skits, and the singing of new, original holiday songs mixed with reimagined carols. And lots of love, because it's family. The evening may also include a bit of drama, because, well-it's family. But seriously, how much drama can there be on Christmas Eve?

DESERT ROCK GARDEN

WORLD PREMIERE PLAY

Previews: January 21-28, 2022

Performances: January 29-February 20, 2022

Venue: Oceanside Theatre Company, Sunshine Brooks Theater, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside

Written by Roy Sekigahama

Directed by Albert Park

DESERT ROCK GARDEN is a fictionalized historical story of a young orphan and an older immigrant who forge a friendship in the Topaz Relocation Center during World War II. Originally produced as part of NVA's Final Draft New Play Festival, DESERT ROCK GARDEN is an unforgettable story of persistence and the importance of art in the most difficult of times. Sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and California Civil Liberties, DESERT ROCK GARDEN will be presented during the 80th Anniversary of Executive Order 1066, with which President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Japanese-American internment camps of World War II, now known as the Day of Remembrance.

MUSICAL TBA

Co-production with Oceanside Theatre Company

Previews: March 18-25, 2022

Performances: March 26-May 1, 2022

Venue: Oceanside Theatre Company at the Sunshine Brooks Theatre, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

CLASSIC MUSICAL THEATRE

Previews: May 6-13, 2022

Performances: May 14-June 26, 2022

Venue: Oceanside Theatre Company, Sunshine Brooks Theater, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside

Written by Betty Comdon, Adolph Green, Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed

Directed by AJ Knox

The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number, complete with an onstage rainstorm! Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make SINGIN' IN THE RAIN the perfect entertainment for any fan of the golden age of movie musicals.

"This season is about family," says Kristianne Kurner. "It's about the family you are born into as well as the family that you make. It's about those people who you know will show up for you no matter what. The ones that help you get through the rough times and celebrate the good times."

Performance Days and Times

New this season! Wednesday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Thursdays: 7:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sundays: 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets and Subscriptions

Single tickets for the 2021-22 season range from $30-$59, or $27 for previews.

Discounts are available for seniors, military, and students, and for groups of ten or more.

Season Passes for all four shows are $175.

Details, season passes, and tickets: www.newvillagearts.org.

COVID Safety Protocols

Audience safety is our primary concern. All NVA staff, performers, ushers, crew, and volunteers are fully vaccinated.

Throughout this season all guests need to have a photo ID and either their physical CDC vaccination card, a picture of their vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record, until further notice. There must be at least 14 days elapsed from the date of the second dose for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Any unvaccinated person must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of the performance date. Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, for all indoor performances, events and activities.