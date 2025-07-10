NOISES OFF Extends for One Week at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe has revealed that Michael Frayn’s Olivier Award-winning play, Noises Off, has been extended for one week due.

Gordon Greenberg directs this brilliant and uproarious backstage comedy that pulls back the curtain on a theatre company struggling to keep its production from falling apart. Performances began previews last week and will now play through August 10, 2025.

The limited engagement will play in the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets for the extension week go on sale on Friday, July 11 at noon.