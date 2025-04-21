Moonlight Stage Productions' 44th Season Opens With GREASE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moonlight Stage Productions' 44th season will open with Grease from April 30-May 17.

Grease is both a homage to the idealism of the fifties and a satire of high schoolers' age-old desire to be rebellious. At the heart of the story is the romance between hot-rodding gangster Danny Zuko and the sweet new girl in town, Sandy Dumbroski. They had a secret romance in summer, but now back in the context of school, peer-pressure and cliques make their love a bit more complicated. Can Danny maintain his cool dude status and still get demure Sandy to be his girl?

The whole gang sings and dances around Danny and Sandy's romance, through such hit songs as "Greased Lightnin'", "We Go Together”, and “Hopelessly Devoted To You”, recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. Achieving an eight-year Broadway run, Grease is among the world's most popular musicals and the Moonlight is excited to bring it back to San Diego.

“Our 44th season is going to be a historic one, with three regional premieres, and we're very excited to open it with Grease. For this production, Nikki Snelson is bringing a fresh new perspective to this family with new choreography and dance styles. But don't worry, we're still featuring all the songs you love from both the stage musical and the movie including "We Go Together” and “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” It promises to be an electrifying show!" said Steve Glaudini, Producing Artistic Director.

The Moonlight Production Team

Nikki Snelson, Director & Choreographer

Lyndon Pugeda, Music Director

Anthony Carro, Danny Zuko

Camie Del Rosario, Sandy Dombrowski

Giovanna Martinez, Rizzo

Naomi Tiana Rodgers, Teen Angel & Miss Lynch

Aaron Stewart, Vince Fontaine

Rounding out the creative team: Ryan Marsh (Lighting Designer), Jordan Gray (Sound Designer), Austin Dycus (Video Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Bonnie Durben (Properties Coordinator), Stephen Gifford (Set Designer) and Stanley D. Cohen (Stage Manager). Elle May Patterson is the Assistant Choreographer and the musical orchestration and arrangements are from Chris Jahnke.

The cast also includes John Cardenas as Sonny, Kyle Frattini as Doody, Aaron Gibbs as Kenickie, and Chase Lowary rounds out the T-Birds as Rodger. The Pink Ladies include Audrey Deubig as Frenchy, Jasmine January as Jan, and Noelle Roth as Patty Simcox.

For more information, call (760) 724-2110 or visit moonlightstage.com.

Comments