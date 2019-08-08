LITTLE WOMEN Opens At Kit Carson Amphitheater

Based on Louisa May Alcott's own life, this 2005 musical follows the adventures of the March sisters-- responsible and devoted Meg, fearless and creative Jo, dreamy and generous Beth, and fun-loving and sometimes frivolous Amy--all gloriously illustrated in song. The audience will be drawn into their romances, their creative pursuits, their passions and their family heartache. These tales are anchored by bold sister Jo, a writer who dreams of seeing her work in print, and her friend and mentor Professor Bhaer, who helps her to find her true voice. Her stories become the lens through which we see a family's life in Concord, Massachusetts during the Civil War, while the soaring score inspires not a few tears.

The cast includes Kylee Ogzewalla (Jo), Tori Bleher (Meg), Olivia Torres (Beth), Lillian Broschart (Meg), Kim Moller (Marmee), Riley Hunsaker (Laurie), Jacob Painter (John Brook), Brian P. Evans (Professor Bhaer), Cassiopeia Guthrie (Aunt March), Jeffrey Shev (Mr. Laurence), Deborah Zimmer (Mrs. Kirk) and Jacob Atencio, Grace Davis, Mitch Krassin, and Ashley Perez (Ensemble).

Patio Playhouse's production of Little Women, The Broadway Musical, written by Allan Knee, with music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, proudly continues our summer partnership with Words Alive of San Diego, whose mission is to create opportunities for life success by inspiring young people to make a commitment to reading. Their literacy initiatives include a Read Aloud Program, where volunteers in 181 classrooms help preschoolers through 3rd grade students connect with the joy of reading while developing cognitive and verbal skills. Their Teen Services Program facilitates an Adolescent Book Group, engaging hundreds of at-risk teens across 22 classrooms in book club-style discussions, writing sessions and workshops that build language fluency and critical thinking skills. A third core program focuses on Family Literacy, empowering parents with the techniques and materials to deepen their children's connection to reading. In 2016, Words Alive helped launch a similar Family Literacy program with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove, extending their outreach to Orange County. Words Alive has also begun awarding college scholarship money, through its Westreich Scholarship, to students in the Teen Services program. Learn more at wordsalive.org.

Tickets: Performances of Little Women, The Broadway Musical will run August 16 through August 31, with performances August 16-18, 22-25 and 29-31, all shows at 8:00 p.m. The full schedule is available on our website. The venue for this production is Patio Playhouse's summer stage under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater in Escondido. Tickets are available for the cost of $25 for Adults, $22 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $18 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website patioplayhouse.com. Directed by David Guthrie. Music Direction by Erika Gamez. Produced by Victoria Silva-Davis. Choreography by Cade Smith. Licensed by Music Theatre International

About the Company: Patio Playhouse is Escondido's only community theater. Established in 1967, the mainstage theater is located in the heart of Escondido near the intersection of Kalmia and Grand. Patio Playhouse presents a full season of musicals, dramas, and comedies but is also known for its unique fee-free youth theater, which produces several shows a year while introducing live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances. Patio also presents an annual summer season called Patio Plays in the Park, of which Little Women, The Broadway Musical is a part, where patrons can enjoy an evening of musical theater under the stars at Kit Carson Amphitheater. In summer of 2019, Patio presented both The Wizard of Oz (July 12-27) and Little Women, The Broadway Musical. Patio Playhouse is an independent, volunteer-run 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. To find out more about Patio Playhouse, please visit patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media. Patio Playhouse is also a proud partner of San Diego Theatre Connection, a group that fosters and supports service opportunities between arts organizations and nonprofit partners around San Diego County. San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on social media.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You