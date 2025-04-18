Katori Hall's THE MOUNTAINTOP Begins At New Village Arts In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Village Arts will present THE MOUNTAINTOP, the acclaimed drama by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall. Directed by Durwood Murray and starring DeAndre Simmons and Taylor Renee Henderson, this powerful two-hander offers an intimate reimagining of the final night of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.

THE MOUNTAINTOP will be performed on the Ray Charles Stage in the Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center from May 23rd through June 22nd, with previews May 23rd through the 30th, and an opening night reception on Saturday, May 31st, 2025. THE MOUNTAINTOP also introduces NVA's inaugural Dea Hurston Industry Night on Monday, June 16th, 2025.

Taking place on April 3, 1968, an exhausted Dr. King (Simmons) retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, TN after delivering one of his most memorable speeches. When a mysterious young hotel worker named Camae (Henderson) delivers room service, what begins as a simple conversation evolves into a powerful reflection on legacy, justice, and humanity. Katori Hall's award-winning script blends humor, historical insight, and magical realism to bring a fresh perspective to an American icon.

Making his directorial debut, Durwood Murray will lead the production. Murray has been seen around San Diego theatres for many years, gracing the stages of New Village Arts (he was seen earlier this season as Kris Kringle in MIRACLE ON 34th STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY), The Roustabouts, Moxie Theatre, Diversionary and more. Durwood is also currently the President of the San Diego Black Artist Collective. We are thrilled to bring his unique vision to life:

"In these times, when many of us are feeling minimized, ignored, or even silenced; I take great pride in having the opportunity to tell a story of my people and of my culture. A story to honor those in my family who lived in these times, and assure them that we will follow their lead, and continue this journey they so courageously started." says Durwood Murray, Director.

Murray's creative team is among some of San Diego's finest artistic designers, creating a world of realism and magic combined. Christopher Scott Murillo will be scenic designer, adding to his repertoire of over 15+ NVA productions. Carter Vickers will work with Murillo while designing props and creating the magic elements of the production. Murillo and Vickers have worked on the last three New Village Arts productions together (THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE, LA HAVANA MADRID, and now THE MOUNTAINTOP). Kevane La'Marr Coleman will design the costumes and wigs. Coleman most recently costumed NVA's 2023 production of John Patrick Shanley's DOUBT. Mashun Tucker (1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS) will be the lighting designer, combined with Andre Buck Jr's sound design. Nathan Waits (LA HAVANA MADRID, THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE, and many others) will stage manage the production with Becca More as his assistant stage manager. Greg Ertel will be the master carpenter for the production with Zach Elliot as scenic painter.

DeAndre Simmons will take the stage portraying the legendary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while making his New Village Arts debut. Simmons recently won the 2024 Actor of the Year award at the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle 2024 Craig Noel Awards, after his notable performances in EVERY BRILLIANT THING (CCAE), SWEENEY TODD (SDMT), and many more. Simmons will be joined by Taylor Renee Henderson who will portray Camae, the mysterious hotel worker. Henderson was last seen on the NVA stage as Nettie in THE COLOR PURPLE. We are thrilled to welcome her back to our stage with this piece. The understudies for the production will be announced at a later date.

“I think that doing a piece like ‘The Mountaintop' is such a unique gift in the way of… almost Greek tragedy… you know how it eventually ends, but if you're lucky, you see the world that could've been. It's that type of fantastic hope that, as an actor, is both a gift and a feat all its own.” says Taylor Renee Henderson.

With this production of THE MOUNTAINTOP, we are thrilled to introduce our new Dea Hurston Industry Nights, an evening dedicated to community, connection, and the celebration of the arts, in collaboration with the San Diego Black Artist Collective. Named in honor of the visionary Dea Hurston, these special performances invite theatre lovers, artists, and supporters to experience the show together, including an engaging talkback discussion with director, Durwood Murray. Guests also enjoy complimentary catered food and drinks, creating a welcoming space for meaningful conversation and artistic reflection. THE MOUNTAINTOP's Industry Night will be held on Monday, June 16, 2025. These nights honor Dea Hurston's enduring legacy of storytelling, equity, and the transformative power of community theatre. Tickets for the Dea Hurston Industry Night will be $20 each.

This production continues New Village Arts' mission to create adventurous artistic experiences that awaken the human spirit, while providing a collaborative and inspiring home for artists and a forum for community connection and conversation.

