Kate Linggi Of OLP To Move On To CA Poetry Out Loud State Finals!

Kate Linggi, a Senior at Academy of Our Lady of Peace in San Diego, took first place in the 2021 countywide Virtual Poetry Out Loud competition on February 10th.

Linggi will represent San Diego at the upcoming virtual state finals. Sarah Datta of Canyon Crest Academy placed Second at the event. Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading short stories aloud for a live audience coordinates the national program locally.

At the county competition, Linggi recited "What You Have To Get Over" by Dick Allen and "Envy" by Mary Lamb.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared "Continuing to oversee Poetry Out Loud during the pandemic has been a challenge that we knew was vital to overcome. San Diego County students were definitely engaged with the virtual nature of the competition this year and we saw some fantastic recitations. Kate Linggi gave an exceptionally intelligent and nuanced performance - and will be a wonderful representative of San Diego at the State Finals."

Kate Linggi will continue on to the Virtual California Poetry Out Loud State Finals on March 11 & 12. The winner at the state level will move on to represent the Golden State in the national finals in Washington, D.C. A total of $50,000 in awards and school/organizational stipends will be given at the Poetry Out Loud National Finals, including a $20,000 award for the National Champion, $10,000 for 2nd place, $5,000 for 3rd place, and $1,000 for 4th-12th places.

Beginning in 2005, this year's state competition will be the 16th production from the California Arts Council. An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Out Loud encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. California's Poetry Out Loud is the largest event of its kind in the U.S., and has grown steadily since its inception.

The mission of the California Arts Council, a state agency, is to advance California through the arts and creativity. The Council is committed to building public will and resources for the arts; fostering accessible arts initiatives that reflect contributions from all of California's diverse populations; serving as a thought leader and champion for the arts; and providing effective and relevant programs and services. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov

Write Out Loud is a non-profit organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for all ages. In addition to coordinating Poetry Out Loud for high school students, WRITE OUT LOUD provides the community with eight other core programs serving over 30,000 people annually.