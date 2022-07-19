Joshua Henry to be Featured at The Old Globe's 2022 Globe Gala in September

The Old Globe will hold its annual gala on Saturday, September 24 under the stars at the Globe's Copley Plaza and Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. The theme for the 2022 Globe Gala is Drama Resides Here, which will be an unforgettable evening of dramatic surprises that will delight the senses. Reprising their roles as Co-Chairs are Globe Board members Jennifer Greenfield and Sheryl White, and Darlene Marcos Shiley is the Honorary Gala Chair. The evening will benefit The Old Globe's nationally recognized arts engagement and artistic programs.

The not-to-be-missed, black-tie event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with signature cocktails by Snake Oil Cocktail Company and hors d'oeuvres on the Plaza. At 7:15 p.m., guests will enjoy a special presentation by Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and fabulous entertainment by Broadway star Joshua Henry (Broadway's Into the Woods, Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, U.S. tour of Hamilton), back by popular demand, in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. After the performance, guests will indulge in dinner catered by the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine and dancing to the music of Lovestoned.

The Old Globe believes that theatre matters, and our commitment is to make it matter to more people. The 2022 Globe Gala will support a vibrant, nationally renowned theatre dedicated to serving the public good through thrilling productions of great classics, provocative new works, and exciting musicals. This fall, the Globe will present the world premiere of Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical, an adaptation of the beloved hit romantic-comedy film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The Broadway-bound musical begins performances September 1 and runs through October 16 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at the Old Globe Theatre in the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Our remarkable arts engagement programs continue to redefine how a professional not-for-profit theatre transforms lives across the community it serves. These programs serve 40,000 children, families, and individuals, ranging from students in Title I schools to homeless communities, from military service members and veterans to incarcerated populations.

The 2022 Gala Committee includes Board members Eleanor Y. Charlton, Ann Davies, Nina Doede, Pamela A. Farr, Susan Hoehn, Evelyn Olson Lamden, Benjamin and Kimberly Lee, Judy McMorrow, Karen Tanz, Christine Roberts Trimble, Evelyn Mack Truitt, Pamela J. Wagner, Margarita Wilkinson, and Vicki L. Zeiger.

Tickets are $800 (regular seating) and $1,000 (VIP seating) each and include the reception, performance, dinner, and dancing. Tables of 10 are available starting at $8,000. Underwriting levels, which include tickets for the Gala, begin at $5,000 per couple. Valet parking is included in the price of the ticket. See the full list of underwriting and sponsorship opportunities by clicking here. To underwrite or to purchase a table or individual tickets, contact Doug Oliphant at (619) 684-4140 or doliphant@TheOldGlobe.org.