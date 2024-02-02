Joshua Echebiri & Caleb Foote to Star in KING JAMES at The Old Globe

King James will play March 9 through March 31, 2024.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Joshua Echebiri & Caleb Foote to Star in KING JAMES at The Old Globe

The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for King James. The play is written by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Rajiv Joseph (Broadway’s Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Off Broadway’s Guards at the Taj) and is directed by Justin Emeka (Pittsburgh Public Theater’s Sweat and American Son). King James plays at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, from March 9 through March 31, 2024, with the official opening night on Thursday, March 14. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

The breathtaking career of NBA icon LeBron James is the backdrop for this energetic and funny play. Shawn is Black and Matt is White, and they couldn’t be more different—except for their love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The friendship that develops between them, at turns contentious and compassionate, becomes something as enduring and profound as James’s legacy itself. Interwoven with moments of camaraderie, laughter, and poignancy, King James dives into the heart of basketball fandom and highlights the profound connections that sports can cultivate.

Rajiv Joseph’s play is a beautifully written study of friendship, a subject that’s explored all too rarely on the stage,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “It’s also about the way that sports transcend differences and bring people together regardless of their backgrounds. The brilliant and spectacular career of LeBron James and the gorgeous game of basketball hover in the background and give shape to this funny and touching story of two guys in Cleveland and the ups and downs of their lives. In the hands of the wonderful director Justin Emeka, making his Globe debut, King James is a memorable and completely beguiling evening of theatre.”

The cast for King James includes Joshua Echebiri as Shawn (The Old Globe’s Globe for All Tour production of Henry V, Off Broadway’s Partnership, Apple TV+’s “Dear Edward”) and Caleb Foote as Matt (CBS’s “The Kids Are Alright,” San Diego Repertory Theatre’s Hand to God). 

Understudying Matt and Shawn are Danny Adams (Off Broadway’s The Office: A Musical Parody, Ozark Actors Theatre’s Sunday in the Park with George) and Kevin Alicea-Minor (A Red Orchid Theatre’s Is God Is, The Old Globe’s The Two Gentlemen in Verona), respectively.

Also, joining Joseph and Emeka as part of the creative team for the Globe’s production of King James are Lawrence E. Moten III (Scenic Design), Sarita Fellows (Costume Design), Abigail Hoke-Brady (Lighting Design), Lindsay Jones (Sound Design), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Sam Allen (Production Stage Manager).

King James will play on the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the four-week limited engagement run March 9–31, 2024, with the official press opening on Thursday,March 14 at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices for King James start at $33 and are available at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Visit www.TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule and additional information.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Review: ENGLISH at The Old Globe Photo
Review: ENGLISH at The Old Globe

ENGLISH is a funny and contemplative play written by Sanaz Toossi that explores the vulnerability, and determination, of adults of a variety of ages in Iran who are learning English.  ENGLISH is playing at The Old Globe through February 25th.

2
Tony And Emmy Award Winner Mandy Patinkin To Perform In San Diego at Balboa Theatre in Jun Photo
Tony And Emmy Award Winner Mandy Patinkin To Perform In San Diego at Balboa Theatre in June

Tony and Emmy Award winner Mandy Patinkin will perform in San Diego. Patinkin will headline the 31st Annual JFest with an evening of song at Balboa Theatre.

3
Photos: Get A First Look At The Old Globes Production of ENGLISH Photo
Photos: Get A First Look At The Old Globe's Production of ENGLISH

Get a first look at San Diego's Old Globe's production of English. Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize, the Obie Award, and the Lucille Lortel Award, the play is written by Sanaz Toossi (Playwrights Horizons’ Wish You Were Here, Amazon Original’s A League of Their Own) and is directed by Arya Shahi (PigPen Theatre Co.).

4
Oceanside Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For Douglas Lyons CHICKEN & Photo
Oceanside Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For Douglas Lyon's CHICKEN & BISCUITS

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) has selected a talented cast and creative team for the Southern California Premiere of Douglas Lyon's Chicken & Biscuits running March 8 to March 24 at the Sunshine Brooks Theater in Oceanside's cultural district.

More Hot Stories For You

Tony And Emmy Award Winner Mandy Patinkin To Perform In San Diego at Balboa Theatre in JuneTony And Emmy Award Winner Mandy Patinkin To Perform In San Diego at Balboa Theatre in June
Oceanside Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For Douglas Lyon's CHICKEN & BISCUITSOceanside Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For Douglas Lyon's CHICKEN & BISCUITS
 The Roustabouts Theatre Co Performs HAND TO GOD in March The Roustabouts Theatre Co Performs HAND TO GOD in March
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL COMES TO The Christian Theater Arts ProjectSPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL COMES TO The Christian Theater Arts Project

Videos

Go Behind the Scenes with San Diego Musical Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Video
Go Behind the Scenes with San Diego Musical Theatre's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise! Video
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise!
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
Puffs in San Diego Puffs
Casa del Prado Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
N in San Diego N
Point Loma Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
The Cocktail Hour in San Diego The Cocktail Hour
Trinity Theatre Company (1/19-2/04)PHOTOS
MJ in San Diego MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
Intimate Apparel in San Diego Intimate Apparel
North Coast Repertory Theatre (1/10-2/04)
FUN HOME in San Diego FUN HOME
Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center (1/26-3/03)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in San Diego Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Wildsong Theatre & Arts Collective (1/26-2/25)PHOTOS
Cupid's Comedy Spectacular in San Diego Cupid's Comedy Spectacular
Brooks Theater (2/14-2/14)
WOW Festival in San Diego WOW Festival
La Jolla Playhouse (4/04-4/07)
Mixed Nuts: An Improv Jam in San Diego Mixed Nuts: An Improv Jam
Brooks Theater (2/15-2/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You