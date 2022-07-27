Interview: Nathan Darrow Talks About Bringing an Adaption of A Classic Murder Mystery to the Old Globe in DIAL M FOR MURDER

The Old Globe brings a world premiere adaption of DIAL M FOR MURDER to the stage through August 28th. Nathan Darrow stars as Tony Wendice, the married man who is convinced that his wife had an affair, and as his jealousy and obsession escalate so does the danger.

You may recognize Nathan Darrow from his roles on tv in "Billions", "Gotham", and "Preacher" or from his many stage appearances including the tour of RICHARD III by the Old Vic. Now he brings his talents to The Old Globe stage as Tony Wendice, in a Globe commissioned world premiere adaption of a classic murder mystery DIAL M FOR MURDER. Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, and directed by Stafford Arima, they bring a new vision to the play by Frederick Knott, which inspired the infamous Hitchcock classic film.

Tony, played by Darrow is convinced that his wife had an affair. Unable to forgive or forget soon Tony's actions lead him and others down a dangerous path of deception.

Nathan says that even though the show may have some darker twists and turns, working on the play along with the cast of Kate Abbruzzese, Ruy Iskandar, Ruibo Qian, and John Tufts has been something great to experience.

"I've been extremely fortunate in my acting career to work on great material and this is among them. I think the world of this text and especially what Jefferey Hatcher has done and the way we have been led by Stafford Arima; it's an extraordinary thing to be a part of and I'm having a great time."

Part of the fun is working on the show knowing that this is something that will appeal to people who are familiar with the material and introducing it to people who potentially don't. Darrow says that Jeffrey's adaption of this material is something special.

"Not everyone will know the Hitchcock movie of this play; that is still there but in a theatrical, 3-dimensional style. I think Jeffrey brought something out that is really present about human life and really highlights and illuminates it. He has put something very beautiful and tender and real within a familiar genre."

Nathan plays Tony who he describes as "a very charming, very smart, and privileged man and husband." Unfortunately, when Tony's world starts to shift, that is when Tony starts using those attributes to lay a trap that sets in motion an ever-shifting balance of power as this thriller unravels.

"Tony is an artist who didn't catch fire or succeed, and the timing is that there is betrayal and heartbreak at the same time and he becomes embittered.

I think that he is very talented, gifted, and also very disconnected and gets caught in an insane and incorrect cycle of thinking and reacting that is destructive."

Along with taking on a classic thriller murder mystery, Darrow says that his love of theatre, and making his debut at on The Old Globe stage is also an exciting part of this experience.

"Theatre is where I was formed as an actor and the experience of it is still really irresistible to me. You get to go through the whole thing, with a live audience and it's the physical exercise of the play. I have been given so much pleasure being a person in the audience of the theatre and I always want to be a part of giving that back. I've never had a period of my life or career where I wasn't thinking about theatre and doing it; I'm a fan."

Photo Credit: All photos are by Jim Cox