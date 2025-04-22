Interview: Erica Marie Weisz of “I CAN COOK, TOO!” at New Village Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Erica Marie Weisz brings her one-woman show “I Can Cook, Too!” to New Village Arts for a limited run May 11th - 26th. In this interview, Weisz discusses creating this cabaret, a delicious mix of Broadway showtunes, jazz standards, cooking tips, and a live band.

Erica Marie Weisz is a Point Loma raised Broadway baby who has been performing all around Southern California. Most recently, she was in ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Moonlight, “The Thanksgiving Play” and “The 39 Steps” at New Village Arts, and as Morticia in “The Addams Family”. So when she created her cabaret, she decided to combine her musical talents with her love of comedy, cooking, baking, and tell her own stories to the audience.

“My two passions are cooking and singing- they are my 'love language' if you will. This show is inspired by personal stories, fueled by my favorite sort of (bad) dad jokes, and contains my favorite songs to sing. Everything is wonderfully blended together into the package that is this show. I have so many fun things in store for the audience- to be honest, I’m not sure which will be my favorite moment yet- Lots of unexpected surprises for sure that I don’t want to give away!”

Erica Marie has done previous, sold-out runs of this show. Still, for this upcoming limited event at New Village Arts, she has revamped it with some new material, new gowns, and the fabulous Musical Director Patrick Marion, along with Martín Martiarena on guitar and bass, Jon Berghouse on percussion, and even some special guests to create an unforgettable evening.

“Since my last two cabarets that I had written and performed (freshly emerging out of quarantine), I know I have better clarity as to what really works, and more importantly, I better know who I am as a performer and individual. For this new, improved, and expanded show, I take the very best from the old versions, then breathe new life into my concept by adding new songs, new dialogue, and of course new jokes, all while staying true to myself and original concept (new sparkly gowns, too!). I’m also proud and excited to have Patrick Marion (Cygnet Theatre) with me as Musical Director and accompanist- he has brought so many fun musical contributions!”

Weisz also loves to make people laugh, as evidenced by her last two roles in zany comedies at New Village Arts. This show is no exception, allowing her to have fun being funny, much like one of her favorite influences growing up.

“Perhaps not conventionally 'theater”, one of my favorite actresses growing up was Lucille Ball. I’d spend hours in front of the mirror learning how to recreate her signature facial expressions. I always felt I was born in the wrong era.”

Aside from the retro music, cooking, and comedy, Erica Marie wants everyone to experience the magic of a live theatre production. Together with New Village Arts, they have adjusted ticket prices to make it possible for everyone to attend the theatre.

“I put so much time, thought, and love into this show, and I wanted to ensure the audience would be FULL for all of our 5 performances. I’m happy to say that New Village Arts was very receptive to my desire to set affordable ticket prices so there would be no financial boundaries from keeping anyone from coming and enjoying the show!”

How To Get Tickets

“I Can Cook, Too!” runs May 11th - 26th at 7pm. Ticket information can be found at www.newvillagearts.org

Tickets $20-$25, and discounts for the following performances with code:

Special Mother’s Day BOGO: Use the code NVAMOMS at checkout.

Special Memorial Day BOGO: Use the code MEMORIALDAY at checkout.

Photo Credit: Erica Marie Weisz

