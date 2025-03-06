IT’S TRUE, IT’S TRUE, IT’S TRUE to be Presented at Marin Theatre This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marin Theatre will present the U.S. premiere of It’s True, It’s True, It’s True, a wildly original play detailing the riveting 1612 trial of Agostino Tassi for the rape of 17-year-old female Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi.

Conceived and written by the U.K.’s Breach Theatre from centuries-old court transcripts, this powerful, fast-paced drama finds Gentileschi tasked with facing down her attacker within the constraints of the law and the gender expectations of the time. It’s True, It’s True, It’s True tells the story of how one woman found revenge through her art, becoming one of the most successful painters of a generation. Hailed by The Guardian as “gripping, tremendous,” this work blends myth and history with contemporary commentary.

Acclaimed director Rebecca Wear helms this bold and compelling production. It’s True, It’s True, It’s True will be performed April 16 – May 4, 2025 (press opening: April 18 & 19) at Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley.



Marin Theatre has assembled a talented all-women cast to bring this story to life, including Emily Anderson, Maggie Mason, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, and Alicia M. P. Nelson. It's True, It’s True, It’s True features scenic design by Mikiko Uesugi, lighting design by Marshall, costume design by Pamela Rodriguez-Montero, sound design by Matthew Stines, intimacy coordination by Maya Herbsman. Kevin Johnson is the stage manager and Sam Hannum is the production assistant.





