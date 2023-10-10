IN SCENA! Celebrates 10 Years With Two Italian Shows At Hall Of Nations

Kairos Italy Theater in association with KIT Italia And Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU and the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy presents In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY FALL 2023, October 27-November 5, 2023

in San Diego, Santa Rosa, Calgary and Lethbridge

The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italia and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU will present a special celebration of the 10th anniversary season of the In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the festival of Italian theater taking place in all five boroughs of NYC, October 27-November 5.

The festival Fall Special Edition celebrating 10 years of In Scena! goes to California (San Diego and Santa Rosa) and Canada (Calgary and Lethbridge). All shows will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. For more information please visit Click Here.

The Fall 2023 Special Edition is made possible with the contribution of the Direzione Generale per gli Italiani all'Estero e le Politiche Migratorie del Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale and it is presented in collaboration with the House of Italy and the Italian Cultural Center (San Diego), the North Bay Italian Cultural Foundation (Santa Rosa), Calgary Italian Cultural Center (Calgary) and the Lethbridge Italian Cultural Center (Lethbridge).

Each year In Scena! presents a survey of the best Italian theater from Italy, in New York City. The festival features full productions that have already toured in Italy as well as readings of Italian plays in translation, mentorships, awards and exchanges between Italian and International Artists. The goal is to promote greater awareness of Italian theater and Italian artists among New York theatergoers, and to build a bridge between the artistic scenes in Italy and the US.

2023 In Scena! Fall Performances

THE TIGHTROPE WALKERS (LE FUNAMBOLE)

Written & Directed by Rosario Sparno, Performed by Antonella Romano & Rosario Sparno, Installation by Antonella Romano.

A project by Bottega Bombardini Produced by Associazione Casa del Contemporaneo - Centro di produzione teatrale

Based on Sicilian legends from 1800 and 1900, the story is told in the form of the "cunto", a theater form typical of the Sicilian tradition, with roots in the Ancient Greece of Homer. In the 1930 a small village on the Sicilian sea was about to be upset by an earthquake. But, first, it will be another event to disturb the quiet of this place: the arrival of the tightrope walkers. The Sicilian "cunto" is told by a man and a woman, while she embroiders the iron and he shines it with sea water.

Fri October 27 at 8pm @ Hall of Nations ( 2191 Pan American W Rd, San Diego, CA, United States) Sun October 29 at 11am @ Arlene Francis Center for Spirit, Art, and Politics (99 6th Street, Santa Rosa, CA, United States)

MY IDEA, JOE ZANGARA'S MEMORY (LA MIA IDEA, LA MEMORIA DI JOE ZANGARA)

Written, directed and performed by Ernesto Orrico, live original music by Massimo Garritano, Original photos on stage: Matteo Ianni Palarchio, Organization: Alessandra Fucilla, Produced by Zahir in collaboration with Teatro Rossosimona

My Idea. Memory of Joe Zangara [La mia idea. Memoria di Joe Zangara] Written and directed by Ernesto Orrico With Ernesto Orrico Music by Massimo Garritano Produced by Zahir (Calabria). First-person account of the life of Giuseppe "Joe" Zangara, an Italian immigrant who, having attempted to kill US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, could have changed the course of history. His "crime against the state" is punished with a "crime committed by the State:" at 33, on March 20, 1933, Zangara was executed in the electric chair. Massimo Garritano jazz-improvises, using the bouzuchi and the dobro, two instruments belonging to Calabria as well as to the United States, between the words spoken in Calabrese dialect by Ernesto Orrico. In ITALIAN and CALABRESE DIALECT with ENGLISH supertitles.

Fri October 27 at 6pm @ Hall of Nations ( 2191 Pan American W Rd, San Diego, CA, United States) Mon October 30 at 7pm @ North Bay Italian Cultural Foundation (64 Brookwood Ave., Santa Rosa, CA, United States) Sun November 5 at 2pm @ Calgary Italian Cultural Center, Main Ballroom (416 1st avenue NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada)

ONLY MOZART IS MISSING (MANCA SOLO MOZART)

Based on a true story by Marco Simeoli's grandfather

Written & Directed by Antonio Grosso, Performed by Marco Simeoli

Set Design by Alessandro Chiti, Costume Design by Marco Maria Della Vecchia

Assistant Director Andrea Vellotti , Photographer Francesco Nannarelli

Presented by Viola Produzioni

Marco Simeoli brings to the stage, with words and music, the many stories from his grandfather, founder of the most important, still open, music store in Naples, Italy, Musica Simeoli. Memories of the Belle Époque, the Second World War, the economic boom of the Sixties and the great illusion of the Eighties come alive together with the many famous clients of Musica Simeoli, such as Totò, Roberto Murolo, Renato Carosone, Riccardo Muti, Pino Daniele and Massimo Troisi.

Wed November 1 at 5pm @ D'Argenzio Winery (1301 Cleveland Ave, Santa Rosa, CA, United States) Fri November 3 at 7pm @ Calgary Italian Cultural Center, Main Ballroom (416 1st avenue NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada) Sat November 4 at 4pm @ Lethbridge Italian Cultural Center (1511 St Edward Blvd N, Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada)

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY In 2013 Kairos Italy Theater, the preeminent Italian theater company in New York City, together with the Italian KIT Italia created In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the first Italian theater festival to take place in all five New York City boroughs and beyond. The festival's first edition was part of the 2013 Year of Italian Culture in the United States and it was supported by the Embassy of Italy in DC and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU that became right after one of the organizers. The festival has since become an annual event.