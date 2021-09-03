Here We Go Again! MAMMA MIA! Returns To Old Town Temecula

Mamma Mia! returns to Old Town Temecula! Perhaps the grooviest, feel-good Broadway show ever written and one of Temecula Valley Players most Popular Productions in their 39-year history.

ABBA's most popular hits are woven through this touching story of a young woman's search for her birth father on the eve of her wedding. Three men from her mother's past return to the island where they first met her 20 years ago. Could one of these three men be her long lost father? This show is a true party on stage, so dancing is encouraged and welcomed.

This production contains mature subject matter. Parental guidance is recommended. Book by Catherine Johnson with Music and Lyrics by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Anderson. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

"After a very long intermission we are ready to safely open back up to our wonderful audiences once again as Broadway is about to do and are thrilled to bring back a production that truly lifts people up and provides a couple of hours where stress can truly wash away. TVP has brought back Sarah Farooqui (Marvel's IRONMAN 3, Noises Off) to play the iconic role of Donna Sheridan and added Jason W. Webb (Les Miserables, Spamalot) as Sam Carmichael. The TVP team is also proud to have award winning Director, Carol Damgen guiding this cast in her 50th theatrical production that she has led as Director. Surrounded with an incredible supporting cast, Mamma Mia! will bring a true ABBA style party back to Old Town Temecula's premiere theatrical venue," said Jason Wesley Green, President of Temecula Valley Players

Tickets are available now at www.temeculatheater.org or by calling 866.653.8696