HOW TO WRITE A HOLIDAY At North Coast Rep Reading Series

Is there any room for a good old fashioned story anymore? Join the Christopherson's as they face - horror of horrors - a Holiday weekend without wifi, without phones, even without electricity! Is conversation enough to bridge connection?

Will imagination spark reconciliation? Is the perfect Family Holiday even possible anymore? Find out in this hilarious, genre-bouncing, theatrical family comedy.

The show is written and Co-Directed by Rachael Van Wormer and Omri Schein.

Featured in the cast are: Todd Blakesley, Brian Mackey, Amanda Sitton, Audrey Deubig, and Geoffrey Geissinger.

The performance is December 4 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Rep.