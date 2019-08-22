HOUSE OF DREAMS Breaks San Diego REP Revenue Record

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today that its world premiere musical, 33 1/3 - House of Dreams, currently held over until September 1st, set a new revenue record among all musicals in the theatre's recorded history. The musical beats out The REP's two previous revenue record holders, Evita (2017) and In the Heights (2013). All three musicals were Xchange Xperience productions, the partnership between San Diego REP and the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts that gives high school age students the opportunity to work on a professional production.

"We're proud to be the birthplace of this spectacular new musical," says Director of Marketing & Communications Matt Graber. "Clearly 33 1/3 - House of Dreams has resonated with San Diegans and we know it has a great future ahead of it."

Tickets to all performances of 33 1/3 - House of Dreams are on sale now. Tickets range from $25.00 to $109.00 and are available for purchase in-person at the San Diego REP Box Office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Prices subject to change.



33 1/3 - House of Dreams tells the story of the legendary Gold Star Recording Studios and its co-founder, lead engineer and hit maker Stan Ross. In Hollywood for 33 1/3 years, Gold Star was the birthplace of some of the greatest pop and rock hits of all time. Imagine a story featuring the music of a young Phil Spector and his Wall of Sound, The Beach Boys, Sonny and Cher, Tina Turner, The Righteous Brothers, Ritchie Valens and many, many more. You won't believe the 30-song playlist, which includes rock n' roll classics such as "Summertime Blues," "La Bamba," "Good Vibrations," "Be My Baby," "Unchained Melody," "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and, yes, even "In A Gadda Da Vida."



San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) produces intimate, provocative and inclusive theatre. Founded in 1976, San Diego Repertory Theatre is downtown San Diego's resident theatre, promoting an interconnected community through vivid works that nourish progressive political and social values and celebrates the multiple voices of our region. The company produces and hosts over 550 events and performances year-round on its three stages at the Lyceum Theatre. Since moving to the Lyceum, The REP has produced 54 main stage productions by Latino playwrights, and more than 45 world premieres. The company has received more than 200 awards for artistic excellence from the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle, Patté Theatre Awards, NAACP, Backstage West, Dramalogue and StageSceneLA. In 2005, the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle presented The REP with the Craig Noel Award "For 30 Years of Artistic Dedication to Downtown and Diversity." San Diego Repertory Theatre feeds the curious soul.

To learn more about San Diego Repertory Theatre, to purchase tickets, or make a donation, visit sdrep.org.





