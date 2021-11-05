George Abud & More to Star in EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW

The Old Globe announced today the cast and creative team for Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show, which began rehearsals last week. The Scrooge parody, set in San Diego, is based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, and is written by Gordon Greenberg (Globe's The Heart of Rock & Roll and Working, London's Guys and Dolls and Barnum) and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen, The Curious Case of the Curse of Count Dracula!) and directed by Greenberg. The six-week limited engagement plays in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, from November 19 to December 26, with the official opening night on Tuesday, November 23. Tickets are available at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show, which had its West Coast premiere at the Globe in 2019, is back in this fast, funny, and highly theatrical reimagining of one of the most beloved holiday stories ever told. All the traditional elements of Dickens's A Christmas Carol are intact-including the iconic ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future-but with a comic local twist. Audiences of all ages will cheer Ebenezer Scrooge's rediscovery of the Christmas spirit in this riotous Dickens mash-up filled with music.

The cast for Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show includes George Abud as Actor 1 (Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim, etc.), Bill Buell as Actor 5 (Ebenezer Scrooge), Orville Mendoza as Actor 4 (Bob Cratchit, Jacob Marley, Charles, Mr. Fezzi, etc.), Cathryn Wake as Actor 2 (Prudence Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, etc.), and Jacque Wilke as Actor 3 (Gertrude Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, etc.). Understudies for Scrooge include Henian Boone as Actor 4, Brett Cassidy as Actor 5, Jacqui Dupré as Actor 3, Savannah Faye as Actor 2, Komi M. Gbeblewou as Actor 1.

In addition to Greenberg, the creative team for the Globe's production of Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show includes scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Bart Fasbender, music direction by Orville Mendoza, casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Merri Sugarman, CSA and Kim Heil, CSA and stage management by Anjee Nero.

"This may sound odd, but I've never been so happy to hear 'Bah! Humbug!'" said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Having Ebenezer Scrooge back on our stage is yet one more step in the Globe's recovery from the challenges of the past two years. That he's here in this hilarious and completely charming, San Diego-infused iteration of the famous story is an even greater happiness. Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen have imagined a kooky, wild, outsize take on Dickens, and they and the talents they've assembled deliver a jolt of pure joy, filled to the brim with theatrical exuberance and holiday cheer. I can't wait to share it once again with our audiences, and to continue our exciting reopening."

Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show will play on the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the six-week limited engagement run November 19 - December 26, 2021, with the official press opening Tuesday, November 23 at 7:00 p.m. The weekly performance schedule varies; please visit www.TheOldGlobe.org for a full schedule. Tickets are available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org or by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623). Ticket prices start at $37. For additional information about Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

The Old Globe continues to prioritize the safety of its audiences, artists, and staff. All patrons who attend an event or performance at the Globe will be required to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination, or provide proof of the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the theatre. For all patrons under the age of 12, whose age does not yet permit vaccination, we recommend taking a COVID-19 PCR or antigen ("rapid") test before attending the Globe to ensure they are healthy and free of COVID-19. Masks are required at all times while indoors, regardless of testing status or age. Additional details are available here.

Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show is supported in part by production sponsors George C. Guerra, The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Dee E. Silver, M.D., and Anonymous, as well as artist sponsors Dr. Steve and Lynne Wheeler (for Bill Buell as Ebenezer Scrooge).

Photo credit: Jim Cox