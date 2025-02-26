Friday Night Live! Improv Theater With PRN to Take Place at Merc!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE! Improvised Theater With PseudoRandomNoise is Back At The Merc in Temecula Every 2nd and 4th Friday at 7PM! (It's) FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE! Improv Theater with PseudoRandomNoise! Improvisational Theater at Its Finest!

Featuring SoCal's premier highly audience interactive improvisational theater troupe PseudoRandomNoise in its return to Temecula and our very special guest - YOU! You write! You direct! You STAR! Maybe even sometimes with other special guests!

Unique Shows Each Night from one of our HIT shows (VS! Game Night! IMPROVacations! Sketchy!) which erupts for a hilarious and engaging night that's always different!

Make it EASY to enjoy AND support improvisational theater...be a PART OF IT with PRN and FNL EVERY OTHER FRIDAY! Make Some Noise!

Tickets are $20 per show or $35 for 2 through The Merc. Want to know what's planned for PRN shows now and in the future - and how to become a NOISEMAKER?

