Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; The Old Globe's HAIR Leads Best Musical

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for San Diego:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mayte Natalio - HAIR - The Old Globe 40%

Alyssa Ajay Junious - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 17%

Michael Mizerany - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 16%

Luke Harvey Jacobs - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 10%

David Ellenstein - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Rep 9%

Paul David Bryant - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moonlight Theatre 9%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Teresa Craven - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 37%

Jennifer Brawn Gittings - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 30%

Pam M. Stompoly - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 24%

Carla BaNu Dejesus - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Izaiah and Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 32%

James Vasquez - HAIR - The Old Globe 31%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 15%

Michael Mizerany - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 12%

Sean Murray - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 6%

Paul David Bryant - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moonlight Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Play

Patricia McGregor and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - THE GARDEN - La Jolla Playhouse 33%

James P. Darvas - THE DROWNING GIRLS - OnStage Playhouse 17%

Richard Baird - DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 16%

Peter Ellenstein - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 15%

David Ellenstein - AN ILIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 11%

David Ellenstein - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 9%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 41%

Tanika Baptiste - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 13%

Melissa Fernandes - MUSICAL MONDAY- GUILTY PLEASURES EDITION - Cygnet Theatre 11%

Peter Ellenstein - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory 11%

David Ellenstein - BECOMING DR. RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 7%

David Ellenstein - AN ILIAD - North Coast Repertory 7%

Tanika Baptiste - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 4%

Rosina Reynolds - ROOSEVELT: CHARGE THE BEAR - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Fran Gercke - NO WAY BACK - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Christian Ezell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 26%

Samantha Laurent - ALL SHOOK UP - Ovation Theatre 20%

Manny Fernandes - MUSICAL MONDAY- GUILTY PLEASURES EDITION - Cygnet Theatre 13%

Tanika Baptiste - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 12%

Aaron Rumley - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 11%

Aaron Rumley - BECOMING DR. RUTH - North coast Rep 6%

Aaron Rumley - AN ILIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 5%

Tanika Baptiste - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 3%

Michael Brueggemeyer - NO WAY BACK - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Michael Brueggemeyer - ROOSEVELT: CHARGE THE BEAR - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 35%

Amanda Zieve - HAIR - The Old Globe 34%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 17%

Jared Jacobs - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 15%

Best Musical

HAIR - The Old Globe 53%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 17%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moonlight Theatre 17%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 13%

Best Performer In A Musical

Andrew Polec - HAIR - The Old Globe 36%

Izaiah Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 20%

Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 10%

Joey Kirkpatrick - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 7%

Sarah Marie Hernandez - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 6%

David McBean - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 6%

Mya Feiga - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 4%

Kevin Phan - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 3%

Vivian Romero - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 2%

Hunter Brown - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 2%

Jenna Lea Rosen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - moonlight 2%

Suthe Mani - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 1%

Chase Lowary - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Christopher M Williams - DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 19%

Tovah Feldshuh - BECCOMING DR. RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 17%

Richard Baird - AN ILIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 16%

Leilani Smith - DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 15%

Pati Reynolds - GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse 13%

Emily Goss - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 10%

Robert Nickel - GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse 9%

James Sutorius - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Hershey Felder - PUCCINI - San Diego Repertory Theater 26%

Sarah Marie Hernandez - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 24%

Mya Feiga - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 23%

Vivian Romero - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 18%

Chase Lowary - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Carla BaNu Dejesus - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 18%

Tovuh Feldshuh - BECOMING DR. RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 15%

Richard Baird - AN ILLIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 13%

James Newcomb - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: AS TOLD BY ONE TO WHOM IT MATTERS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 12%

Katie McNichol - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - North Coast Repertory Theatre 7%

Fredrick Douglass - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 6%

Ray Chambers - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 5%

Emily Goss - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 4%

Jessica John - NO WAY BACK - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 4%

Phil Johnson - ROOSEVELT: CHARGE THE BEAR - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 4%

Ruff Yeager - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 4%

Hawthorne James - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 3%

Jake Broder - EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

James Sutorius - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

John Fisher - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 2%

TRYING - North Coast Rep 0

Best Play

GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse 21%

ILIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 15%

DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%

NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%

SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - North Coast Repatory theater 10%

BECOMING DR RUTH - North Coast rep 8%

DANCING LSSSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 7%

HUMAN ERROR - North Coast Repertory Theatre 6%

EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 5%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 47%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 35%

DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%

GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Reiko Huffman - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 53%

Mark Wendland - THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA - The Old Globe 28%

marty burnett - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 10%

marty burnett - DR RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 61%

Mae Ann Ross - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 39%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

A CABARET LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER - Teatro San Diego 48%

MUSICAL MONDAYS SERIES - Cygnet Theatre 43%

Joyce DiDonato - Met Opera from Germany 9%

Best Streaming Play

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 27%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL AS TOLD BY ONE TO WHOM IT MATTERS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 12%

TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 12%

AN ILLIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 9%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 9%

SHAKESPEARE UNSCRIPTED - North Coast Repertory Theatre 8%

NO WAY BACK - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 6%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 5%

SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - North Coast Repertory Theatre 5%

EINSTEIN - North Coast Repertory Theatre 3%

ROOSEVELT: CHARGE THE BEAR - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Patricia Jewel - HAIR - The Old Globe 30%

Christopher M Ramirez - HAIR - The Old Globe 28%

Olivia Lucci - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Ayhouse 11%

SeeJay Lewis - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 11%

David Janisch - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ocean Beach Playhouse 7%

Tally Sessions - THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA - The Old Globe 7%

Diego Castro - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Shay Olgesby-Smith - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 46%

Jourdan Olivier-Verde - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 27%

Thomas Welsh - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 27%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HAIR - Old Globe 49%

THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego 23%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 13%

THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 12%

GARDENS OF ANNUNCIA - Old Globe 3%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 40%

THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 31%

THE HOMECOMING - North Coast Rep 30%