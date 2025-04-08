Photos: Isabelle McCalla, Kate Rockwell and More in REGENCY GIRLS at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe is presenting Regency Girls. Get a first look at the cast in costume here! Regency Girls is a raucous and daring new musical comedy from two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody, Bring It On: The Musical), three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (“Seinfeld,” “Scrubs,” “Veep”).

Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate.

This epic journey, equal parts hilarious and profound, transforms each of them as they make choices about their own futures. This world premiere production, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway’s Spamalot, the Globe’s Cabaret), is a riotous adventure of love, rebellion, autonomy, and self-discovery.

