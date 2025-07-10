Exclusive: Maggie Burrows Explains What THE JANEIAD Is All About

Now running at The Old Globe is the world premiere of The Janeiad by Anna Ziegler(The Old Globe’s The Wanderers and The Last Match, West End’s Photograph 51 starring Nicole Kidman). AT the helm is director Maggie Burrows (Geffen Playhouse’s Man of God, MUNY’s Little Shop of Horrors, Northern Stage’s The Sound of Music).
In The Odyssey, Penelope’s long wait is rewarded when her husband Odysseus returns home 20 years after leaving to fight in the Trojan War. Will the same be true for Jane in modern-day Brooklyn, 20 years after her husband left for work one fateful September morning? Maggie Burrows directs this poetic and touching play about longing, hope, and the myths we tell ourselves just to get through the day. The Janeiad, a wry contemplation of the evocative power of storytelling, marks the Globe’s third collaboration with Ziegler, following The Wanderers and The Last Match.
