Exclusive: Maggie Burrows Explains What THE JANEIAD Is All About

In The Odyssey, Penelope’s long wait is rewarded when her husband Odysseus returns home 20 years after leaving to fight in the Trojan War. Will the same be true for Jane in modern-day Brooklyn, 20 years after her husband left for work one fateful September morning? Maggie Burrows directs this poetic and touching play about longing, hope, and the myths we tell ourselves just to get through the day. The Janeiad, a wry contemplation of the evocative power of storytelling, marks the Globe’s third collaboration with Ziegler, following The Wanderers and The Last Match.

Watch in this video as Burrows talks us through what the play is all about!