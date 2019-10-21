Cygnet Theatre to Stage A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Christmas Carol returns to Cygnet Theatre for its sixth season of cheer. It has become a true holiday favorite, with San Diegans making Scrooge, the Spirits, and the Cratchit family part of their holiday tradition. And for the first time, Cygnet Theatre is pleased to add a sensory friendly performance to the schedule. The family-friendly musical runs November 27 - December 29 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. Opening Night for Media is Saturday, November 30 at 8:00pm.

Written by Charles Dickens and adapted by Sean Murray, with original score by Billy Thompson, this production is a re-imagined take on the original holiday classic featuring lively music, unique puppets and live sound effects.

"You know it's a classic when you're continually inspired, challenged and thrilled by a piece for over forty years" says Murray. "My joy at working on A Christmas Carol for so many years comes from the constant desire to tell this story in a way that people can see and hear it fresh, and allow them to discover new things each time they see it."

In addition to the regularly scheduled Cygneture Events, Cygnet is holding its annual pre-show Family Day on Sunday, December 1 from 1:00-2:00 PM. Families will be able to enjoy an activity station by Geppetto's Toys, kid's activities, complimentary hot chocolate and more.

Cygnet Theatre is also pleased to continue its partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank by holding a blood drive on Saturday, December 28 from 1:30 - 7:00 PM. A spokesperson from SDBB stated "More than 60% of our collections comes from mobile drives. We are grateful for our partnership with Cygnet Theatre for providing the opportunity for people to save lives, especially around the holidays when donations are typically low."

New to the run this year is the addition of a sensory friendly performance on Wednesday, December 11 at 10:30 AM. The sensory friendly performance is specially designed for children and adults with sensory processing disorders, autism, or other developmental or cognitive disabilities. Cygnet is pleased to partner with Autism Society San Diego to make this holiday favorite more accessible. Tickets are $10 per person and must be reserved through group sales only by contacting Virginia@CygnetTheatre.com.

Cygnet Theatre will once again be transformed into a Victorian Christmas card thanks to the creativity of set designer Andrew Hull. Kyle Montgomery is Lighting Designer and Sound Designer is Matt Lescault Wood. Costumes are by Jeanne Reith, and Peter Herman will provide wigs and makeup. Choreography is by Katie Whalley Banville. Original puppets designed by Michael McKeon. Musical Director is Patrick Marion.

Tom Stephenson is once again everyone's favorite Ebenezer Scrooge. Returning veterans include Megan Carmitchel, Charles Evans, Jr., Melissa Fernandes, Melinda Gilb, David McBean, and Patrick McBride.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com. Children 15 and under receive half-off tickets with each paid adult.





