Cygnet Theatre Reveals Cast and Creative Team for Stephen Sondheim's FOLLIES

Cygnet Theatre will open its 2025–26 season with Stephen Sondheim’s Follies, marking the inaugural production at its new permanent home, the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center—known as The Joan—in San Diego’s Arts District Liberty Station. Directed by Cygnet’s Artistic Director Sean Murray, Follies will run from September 10 to October 5, 2025, with an official press opening on Saturday, September 13.

Set in a decaying theater on the eve of demolition, Follies reunites former showgirls for one last gathering, as they confront their past selves, lost dreams, and unresolved relationships. The production will feature Sondheim’s iconic score, including “Broadway Baby,” “I’m Still Here,” and “Losing My Mind.”

“This show is a tribute to the power of memory and performance,” said Murray. “It’s the perfect production to welcome audiences to The Joan.”

Cast highlights include Sandy Campbell as Sally Durant Plummer, Karole Foreman as Phyllis Rogers Stone, David Humphrey as Ben Stone, and Russell Garrett as Buddy Plummer. Other featured performers include Leigh Scarritt as Carlotta Campion, Melinda Gilb as Stella Deems, Dagmar Krause Fields as Heidi Schiller, and Anise Ritchie as Solange LaFitte.

The creative team features choreography by Katie Banville, music direction by Patrick Marion, scenic design by Andrew Hull, lighting by Amanda Zieve, costumes by Elisa Benzoni, and wigs/makeup by Peter Herman.

Tickets for Follies start at $44 and are on sale now at CygnetTheatre.org, by phone at 619-337-1525, or in person at the Cygnet Theatre Box Office at 2880 Roosevelt Road.