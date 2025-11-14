Cygnet Theatre Reveals Cast And Creative Team For CYGNET'S A MAGICAL HOLIDAY: CHRISTMAS AT THE JOAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cygnet Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with its second production, Cygnet's A Magical Holiday: Christmas At The Joan, running December 10–28 in the Dottie Studio Theater. Opening Night for media will take place Saturday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. The production will be directed by Carlos Mendoza.

The show will feature live renditions of seasonal standards including “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” and “Feliz Navidad.” Designed as an all-singing, all-dancing presentation with full production elements, the event is framed as a family-friendly seasonal offering within Cygnet’s holiday programming.

The cast will include singers Richard Bermudez, Stephanie Burkett Gerson, Ryan Fahey, and Courtney Fero, with dancers Danielle Airey, Ashley Chavarria, and Tamara Rodriguez, who will also appear as a vocalist. The live band will feature Martin Martiarena on bass, Danny Chavarin on percussion, and Lyndon Pugeda as conductor and keyboardist.

The creative team, under the direction of Carlos Mendoza, will include lighting design by Sammy Webster, sound design by Patrick Hoyny, costume design by Janet Pitcher, co-choreography by Kristel Nichols, musical arrangements by Justin Gray, musical direction by Lyndon Pugeda, and stage management by Stanley D. Cohen.

Tickets for Cygnet's A Magical Holiday: Christmas at The Joan and A Christmas Carol are on sale at the box office, by phone at 619-337-1525, or online at CygnetTheatre.org. The theatre is located at 2880 Roosevelt Road in Arts District Liberty Station, with regular ticket prices starting at $73 for adults and half price for children.