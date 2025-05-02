Comedian Rick Najera to Star in LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS at Oceanside Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oceanside Theatre Company haa unveiled the cast and creative team for Latin History for Morons, a razor-sharp, laugh-out-loud chronicle of 3,000 years of Latin American history. Running May 23 through June 8 at the historic Sunshine Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside, this marks the first professional production of the show outside of John Leguizamo's acclaimed national tour.

Written by Emmy- and Tony-winning performer John Leguizamo, Latin History for Morons is a fast-paced, thought-provoking solo play that tackles the glaring absence of Latinos in U.S. history books. As a father sets out to help his son with a school project, his journey becomes a whirlwind of discovery-from ancient empires and revolutionary heroes to modern-day pop culture. What follows is an irreverent, emotional, and brilliantly comedic crash course in Latin identity, culture, and resilience.

"We are incredibly honored to present the first professional production of Latin History for Morons not performed by John Leguizamo, but by the brilliant Rick Najera." says Managing Director, Alex Goodman. "This production marks an exciting evolution of the piece-one that allows us to connect more deeply with our local Latin community, share stories that have too often been erased, and bring fresh urgency to a narrative that feels even more vital today than when it was written in 2016. These stories of identity, history, and resilience are not just relevant-they're necessary."

"Artistically, this production is a thrilling opportunity." says OTC Artistic Director, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, "Rick brings his own electric energy, sharp wit, and deep cultural insight to the role, giving new dimension to a piece that's both hilarious and hard-hitting. At a time when the world feels increasingly divided, we need smart, fearless comedy to cut through the noise-and Latin History for Morons does exactly that. It challenges, entertains, and ultimately unites us through laughter and truth."

Directing the production is the legendary Herbert Sigüenza-award-winning playwright, performer, and co-founder of the pioneering performance group Culture Clash. Sigüenza is widely recognized for his dynamic storytelling and searing political satire. A visual artist by training, his early works are in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum. He later transitioned to performance, co-founding Culture Clash in 1984 and launching a decades-long career in theater that champions Latino voices. His original solo shows A Weekend with Pablo Picasso and ¡Cantinflas! received widespread critical acclaim, and his 2014 adaptation El Henry earned the San Diego Critics Circle Award for Best New Play. Sigüenza also served as Playwright-in-Residence at San Diego Repertory Theatre and was a cultural consultant and voice actor for Pixar's Coco.

Stepping into the spotlight is celebrated comedian, actor, and writer Rick Najera. An accomplished artist with deep roots in both Hollywood and theater, Najera is one of only three Latinos in history to write and star in his own Broadway show. His breakout hit Latinologues, directed by Cheech Marin, played to sold-out audiences and established Najera as a trailblazer in American comedy. He has written for TV hits like In Living Color, MADtv, and East Los High, and was honored with an ALMA Award for Best Writer for the feature film Nothing Like the Holidays. Najera's acting credits span over 100 television and film appearances, sharing the screen with icons such as Sidney Poitier, George Clooney, and Mario Lopez.

Beyond the stage and screen, Najera is the creator and host of Latino Thought Makers and the podcast Najera in America, which combine humor with social insight. His memoir, Almost White: Forced Confessions of a Latino in Hollywood, offers an intimate, often biting look at life as a Latino creative in an industry slow to evolve.

"I couldn't think of a better actor to take on Latin History for Morons than Rick Najera," said director Herbert Siguenza. "He's been a Latino all his life-so he's more than qualified!" Siguenza added, "Rick and I are thrilled to bring John Leguizamo's powerful work to the stage. Now more than ever, we need to celebrate and preserve our culture and history."

Returning members of the creative team include OTC Artistic Director and theatrical swiss army knife, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs, as Lighting Designer; Nate Cargill as Set Builder; Estefania Ricalde, whose work was last heard in Once on This Island and Stranger Sings! the Parody Musical, as Stage Manager and Sound Designer; and Tori Jones, whose previous work includes Chicken & Biscuits, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, Manny and The Wise Queens, and Once on This Island, returns as Props/Set Dresser. Emily Carter (costume designer for Chicken & Biscuits) returns as Costume Coordinator for the production.

Joining the creative team for the first time are Director Herbert Sigüenza; Movement Consultant Tamara Rodriguez; and Scenic Designer Douglas Cumming, whose art direction in film and television include The Maze Runner, Fantastic Four, and X-Men: First Class.

Comments