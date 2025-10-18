Christian Theater Arts Project Presents BYE BYE BIRDIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Christian Theater Arts Project is about to transport audiences back to the golden age of rock-and-roll with its production of Bye Bye Birdie.

This beloved musical that captures the heart and humor of 1950's America. Performances run October 23-26 at Temecula Valley High School and feature a cast of over 60 youth ages 8-18.

Directed by Jeff Fazakerley, with musical direction by Daniel Lybeck, and choreography by Kendall Wolinski, this show tells the story of 1950's teen idol Conrad Birdie, who sets off a national frenzy when he's drafted into the army. As a publicity stunt, he agrees to give "one last kiss" to a lucky fan on national television, flipping the sleepy town of Sweet Apple, Ohio upside down. The show is a whirlwind of teenage antics, awkward romance, and small-town mayhem. Many audience members may recognize the show's musical numbers, songs like "Put On a Happy Face" and "A Lot of Livin' to Do", and "The Telephone Hour."

Opening night, Thursday, October 23, offers a special $15 admission as part of the production's "Family Night." It's the perfect outing for families, neighbors, and anyone looking to experience live theater in a fun, festive environment.

In an effort to make the arts accessible to all, CTAP will also offer an American Sign Language interpreted performance on Friday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m. Certified interpreters will be positioned near the stage to translate dialogue and lyrics, ensuring that Deaf and hard-of-hearing audience members can experience the story and music alongside the entire community. This special performance underscores CTAP's commitment to inclusion and accessibility in the arts.

Performances continue Saturday, October 25 with two showtimes at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and conclude Sunday, October 26 at 2:00 p.m. All performances will take place at Temecula Valley High School.