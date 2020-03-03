Chi Varnado Announces New Book THE DANCE CENTRE PRESENTS GISELLE

Chi Varnado is thrilled to announce her new book series The Dance Centre Presents with the first book The Dance Centre Presents Giselle is available now. The series targeted audience is grades 3rd through 8th.

About The Dance Centre Presents Giselle: When the prima ballerina at The Dance Centre mysteriously vanishes, Randi unexpectedly lands the lead and learns that the world of ballet is not always as glamorous as it appears onstage. She harbors severe self-doubts about her abilities to rise to the honor of her new role. And when she begins her pas de deux training with a boy, new and conflicting feelings and emotions surface which send her spiraling into panic mode. All the while, Deanne, seizes opportunities to undermine her at every pirouette. Randi struggles to maintain her crucial focus, but what will happen if she doesn't?

Chi Varnado is passionate about helping children view their own creativity as valuable. As a writer, former dance studio owner/teacher, choreographer and educator, she advocates art for the sake of art - the reward being intrinsic and untethered from extrinsic reward. Varnado saw a lack in the literary market for books about dance which did not focus on competitiveness and high drama. Children want to read about what they love, so she took on the task to help fill the void to keep the story of "dance as art" alive-so began the first novel in her new series, The Dance Centre Presents Giselle.

Varnado is currently a substitute teacher, a tutor, writer and an Airbnb host. She offers half-hour school and library presentations for second through sixth grade (including middle school for libraries) featuring an engaging power point followed by a short creative writing workshop. Students become highly motivated to write when she, as an author, uses her books and impromptu "popcorn stories" to foster their own spontaneous writing.

Miss Chi, as the kids refer to her, holds a bachelor's degree in dance from San Diego State University, and both an elementary multiple subjects and secondary credentials. Her writing has appeared in The San Diego Reader, Patch.com and several newspapers and she's been interviewed on television and radio. Her memoir was a finalist in the San Diego Book Awards and has garnered many accolades. Both of her previous books are available where books are sold.

Varnado knows, firsthand, that active kids need a venue to channel their energy and interests in a positive and wholesome way that they can feel good about. These issues are folded into her presentations so that everyone can feel included. To learn more sign up on www.dancecentrepresents.com or contact her at chivarnado@gmail.com for information or to book engagements.





