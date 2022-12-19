CRSSD Festival Announces Lineup For Spring 2023 Edition

CRSSD Festival has announced the initial artist lineup for its Spring 2023 edition taking place on March 4 and 5 at the scenic Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego. The two day city-center festival remains the west coast's' most celebrated house and techno festival, offering fans a taste of the global electronic music scene in a picturesque and convenient location.

Since 2015, the FNGRS CRSSD team has shaped the quintessential urban festival experience in downtown San Diego. By day, revelers can roam between three distinctly programmed stages, each with their own unique feeling and decor, backdropped by unmatched cityscape views and sunsets over the Bay. By night, CRSSD takes over a multitude of venues around the city ranging from intimate DIY spaces to premiere nightclubs.

Known for bringing forward-thinking and top tier international talent to the West Coast, FNGRS CRSSD will once again welcome all strains of electronic music from the established veterans to the next generation risers.

The Ocean View stage hosts CRSSD's live performers who define the present and future of crossover electronic. This spring's lineup is topped by Grammy-nominated live duo ODESZA, fresh off the release of their acclaimed album The Last Goodbye, and playful French production duo Polo & Pan, whose mix of house and funk-infused stylings make them one of the most compelling live acts du jour. Additional highlights include melodic house star Lane 8, in-demand collaborator and chart-topping hitmaker Becky Hill, standout Compton act and versatile beatsmith Channel Tres, a live set by British producer and songwriter Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Irish singer-songwriter Biig Piig, and French musical trio Bon Entendeur.

The Palms stage, known for its display of all dynamics of house, welcomes headliners such as middle-eastern inspired DJ and production duo Bedouin and French synthwave favorite Kavinsky. This coming together of scenes from around the world is further demonstrated by the likes of globally recognized Detroit house and techno icon Seth Troxler going back to back with pioneering UK stalwart Eats Everything, German disco and house producer Purple Disco Machine, boundary breaking Aussie export Mall Grab and London's own Jackmaster.

Some of the world's most in demand techno giants and left of center electronic acts will occupy the City Steps stage, with the internationally-acclaimed Sola_mente label head Deborah De Luca, seasoned UK house veteran Maya Jane Coles, and Slovenian legend Umek topping the bill. Additional City Steps acts include West African DJ and producer Amémé, Napoli-based producer and N:S:DA label head Anifsa Letyago, Palestinian riser Sama' Abdulhadi, and acid techno pioneer and Dame-Music label owner Bloody Mary.

CRSSD has always been about shedding light on the more avant-garde sounds of the global underground, which rings true in 2023. The spring festival welcomes the wild antics of London by way of New Zealand's Chaos In The CBD, Ireland's Steel City Dance Disc mainstay KETTAMA, the hard hitting eclecticism of Jensen Interceptor, plus Stay on Sight's Skin on Skin.

The CRSSD experience extends beyond the stages, with fans able to enjoy craft food and cocktails from a variety of vendors, dig for vinyl or experiment with new production gear while meeting artists at the interactive and newly rebranded CRSSD Lab, or explore all Downtown San Diego has to offer before and after the show.

CRSSD will also host After Dark programming across the city in San Diego venues with names to be announced.

CRSSD is a 21+ festival.

CRSSD Spring 2023 Lineup:

Amémé

Anfisa Letyago

Becky Hill

Bedouin

Ben Sterling

Biig Piig

Bloody Mary

Bon Entendeur

Channel Tres

Chaos In The CBD

Deborah de Luca

Jackmaster

Jensen Interceptor

Kavinsky

KETTAMA

Lane 8

Luna Li

Mall Grab

Mark Broom

Maya Jane Coles

Miss Kittin & The Hacker

ODESZA

Phantom

Polo & Pan

Popof x Space 92 present Turbulences

Purple Disco Machine

Sama' Abdulhadi

Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything

Skin on Skin

Swimm

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs live

Umek

Yelle